Devin Nunes’ hometown paper flooded with letters from disgusted out-of-towners

The Frenso Bee, which hails from the San Joaquin Valley where California GOP Congressman Devin Nunes is from, published a series of letters from people around the country who watched his performance in this week’s impeachment hearings. The letters all had one thing in common: a notable “absence of pro-Nunes sentiment,” which the Fresno Bee’s Marek Warszawski said was not intentional on his part.

“Angry people tend to send letters, not those who are pleased,” he writes.

Below is a sampling:

“After watching all of the impeachment hearings I am amazed that the good people of California ever felt that Devin Nunes is someone they wanted representing them in Congress,” writes Cynthia Lover of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“It is apparent Mr. Nunes has become a perfect example of someone who puts his political party’s positions over his country. More shameful, Mr. Nunes’ allegiance seems to lie with a leader who is either so inept, corrupt or both, instead of upholding our country’s Constitution and laws,” writes Bill Adelman of Galt, California.

“The Oath of Office of US Congressional Representatives promises, in part: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic … that I take this obligation freely … so help me God,” writes Jack Stevens of Boise, Idaho. “Nunes’ own Oath promises loyalty only to the Constitution of the United States. America’s Constitution does not even suggest that Nunes should be loyal to the president. Nunes promised ‘So help me God.’ Is Nunes keeping his promise to God?”

“I am from Georgia, not California, but I just wanted to drop a quick note to you and your readers: What were you thinking when you sent Devin Nunes to Congress as your Representative? Have you no sense of shame? Try to do better at the next election,” writes Dick Marti of Trifton.

According to Warszawski, the letters confirm that Nunes is “more polarizing than Brussels sprouts.”