Devin Nunes promotes debunked conspiracy theories: Democrats colluded with Russia and are ‘culpable’ of ‘malfeasance’ in Ukraine
Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) in his opening remarks on the first day of public witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, charged House Democrats with wholly debunked conspiracy theories. Among them, that Democrats – not Donald Trump – colluded with Russia, and Ukraine, not Russia, attacked the 2016 U.S. elections. Also, that Democrats, not President Trump, committed wrongdoing against Ukraine.
So, Nunes is claiming (falsely) that Democrats both colluded with Ukraine and attacked Ukraine (video below.)
“Democrats have a long habit of accusing Republicans of offenses they, themselves, are committing,” Nunes claimed. “For years they accused the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia when they themselves were colluding with Russia by funding and spreading the Steele Dossier that relied on Russian sources. And now they accuse President Trump of malfeasance in Ukraine, when they, themselves, are culpable. The Democrats cooperated in Ukrainian election meddling,” Nunes charged.
Literally every word is a lie.
Remember that the U.S. Intelligence Community unanimously decreed that Russia attacked the 2016 U.S elections. That fact was once again proven during the Mueller investigation, and in the Mueller Report. There is literally zero proof of Nunes’ claims.
Nunes, who may be best remembered for his dramatic dark of night visit to the White House in 2017, where he was given information by the Trump administration only to claim it was from a secret source. That information was falsely framed to suggest (wrongly) the Obama administration had illegally investigated the Trump campaign.
Watch:
Nunes: Democrats colluded with Russia, not Trump. pic.twitter.com/SFy53dL2MC
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 13, 2019
Breaking Banner
White House claims Trump ‘not watching’ impeachment hearing as his Twitter account goes silent
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is "not watching" his first public impeachment hearing.
As House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called the hearing to order, Trump's Twitter account went suddenly silent.
But Grisham told reporters that the president was "working."
"He's in the Oval in meetings. Not watching. He's working," she said, according to a pool report.
.@PressSec tells me President Trump is not tuning in to the impeachment hearing now underway. "He's in the Oval in meetings. Not watching. He's working."
Breaking Banner
Taylor staffer overheard Trump impatiently asking Sondland about ‘the investigations’ one day after infamous July 25 call
The acting ambassador to Ukraine said he has learned since his closed-door testimony that President Donald Trump appeared keenly interested in the status of an investigation into Joe Biden by Ukraine.
Bill Taylor, the president's top diplomat in Ukraine, testified Wednesday that he learned last week from a staffer, after he was deposed in a closed-door hearing, about an incident that took place a day after Trump's call to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26," Taylor testified.
Taylor was visiting the front of Ukraine's war with Russia at the time with Kurt Volker, then a special envoy to the country, and a member of the ambassador's staff accompanied EU ambassador Gordon Sondland to a meeting with Andrey Yermak, an aide to Zelensky.
‘I would not defend such a policy’: Impeachment witness Taylor describes fierce confrontation with Pompeo over Ukraine
Ambassador Bill Taylor on Wednesday delivered explosive testimony in which he said he told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he would not defend the Trump administration's decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless it agreed to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.
While testifying before Congress, Taylor explained why it was so dangerous with hold up aid to Ukraine during a time when it is at war with Russian-backed separatists.
"I saw in withholding military aid to Ukraine at a time when hostilities were still active in the east and when Russia was watching closely to gauge the level of American support for the Ukrainian government," he said. "The Russians, as I said at my deposition, would love to see the humiliation of President Zelenskyy at the hands of the Americans. I told the Secretary that I could not and would not defend such a policy."