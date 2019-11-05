Devin Nunes demands fake cow account apologize — and threatens to sue

In a letter to the Fresno County prosecutor who ran against Devin Nunes (R-CA) in 2018, Nunes’ lawyer demanded that he pressure an anonymous social media user to delete Twitter posts designed to mock Nunes, The Fresno Bee reports.

According to the letter’s recipient, Andrew Janz, the letter is a threat to sue him.

As The Fresno Bee points out, In March Nunes sued Twitter and three others who were behind social media accounts knows as Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom, claiming that they were designed to defame him during his 2018 bid for reelection. According to Nunes and his lawyer, Janz is behind the Devin Nunes’ Cow account.

“As you well know, for over two years, Mr. Nunes has been maliciously harassed, stalked, bullied online, threatened and egregiously defamed on Twitter by the user or users who post day and night, through the anonymous Twitter account, @DevinCow,” Nunes’ lawyer Stephen Biss wrote in the letter, adding that Janz should make the account stop tweeting “false and defamatory statements” and apologize to Nunes family. The letter also demands that the account be deleted.

