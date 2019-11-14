Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Difficult for Sondland to get out of this’: Second witness puts Trump’s EU ambassador in legal bind

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a new report from the Associated Press Thursday morning, a second “U.S. embassy staffer in Kyiv” is now known to have overheard President Trump’s phone call with ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, where he discussed the need for Ukraine to move forward with “investigations.”

In the call, Sondland told Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward on the investigations — that’s according to testimony this Wednesday from the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, William B. Taylor Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to experts, the call was a clear breach of security.

“The security ramifications are insane — using an open cellphone to communicate with the president of the United States,” Larry Pfeiffer, a former senior director of the White House Situation Room and a former chief of staff to the CIA director, told The Washington Post. “In a country that is so wired with Russian intelligence, you can almost take it to the bank that the Russians were listening in on the call.”

In a tweet this Thursday, former Department of Defense special counsel and Harvard law professor Ryan Goodman said the implications don’t look good for Sondland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Difficult for Sondland to get out of this,” Goodman wrote.

Other weighed in as well:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: correctio[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Many Republicans privately admit their party is now ‘built largely on lies’: White House veteran

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

In the wake of the first day of public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump, contributor for The Atlantic and conservative think-tank fellow Peter Wehner wrote that yesterday's testimony from senior US diplomat Bill Taylor "was merely another massive boulder in the avalanche of evidence against the president."

"We are well beyond the point that any disinterested person can deny that the president abused his power and acted in a corrupt manner, in ways the American founders explicitly warned against," Wehner writes.

According to Wehner, yesterday's hearing only deepened the "complicity" of Republicans in Trump's latest scandal.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ohio GOP bill may bar teachers from penalizing students who give creationist answers on biology tests: ACLU

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

A bill that passed Ohio's House of Representatives this week is being criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union for vague language that could prevent biology teachers from penalizing students who give creationist answers to questions about evolution.

Local news station WKRC reports that the legislation, which passed the House and is now awaiting debate in the Ohio Senate, states that "students can't be penalized if their work is scientifically wrong as long as the reasoning is because of their religious beliefs."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Legal experts point out the giant flaw in Trump’s claims about rooting out Ukraine corruption

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

Legal experts are noticing that President Donald Trump wasn't asking for a real investigation of Joe Biden, only one that could provide fodder for the news media.

Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry have testified that Trump wanted Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter in an interview with CNN, in exchange for congressionally approved military aid or a White House visit.

"Trump demanding a Zelensky announce an investigation of Biden, 'in front of a microphone” gives the game away,'" tweeted Jennifer Taub, a professor at Vermont Law School. "If the real goal was to investigate corruption, a CNN announcement would be the wrong approach. Genuine investigations are kept secret."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image