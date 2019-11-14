‘Difficult for Sondland to get out of this’: Second witness puts Trump’s EU ambassador in legal bind
According to a new report from the Associated Press Thursday morning, a second “U.S. embassy staffer in Kyiv” is now known to have overheard President Trump’s phone call with ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, where he discussed the need for Ukraine to move forward with “investigations.”
In the call, Sondland told Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward on the investigations — that’s according to testimony this Wednesday from the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, William B. Taylor Jr.
According to experts, the call was a clear breach of security.
“The security ramifications are insane — using an open cellphone to communicate with the president of the United States,” Larry Pfeiffer, a former senior director of the White House Situation Room and a former chief of staff to the CIA director, told The Washington Post. “In a country that is so wired with Russian intelligence, you can almost take it to the bank that the Russians were listening in on the call.”
In a tweet this Thursday, former Department of Defense special counsel and Harvard law professor Ryan Goodman said the implications don’t look good for Sondland.
#Ukrainegate update
"A second US embassy staffer in Kyiv overheard a key cellphone call" between Trump and Sondland "discussing the need for Ukrainian officials to pursue 'investigations.'"
Both staff named.
Difficult for Sondland to get out of this.https://t.co/RVbZ27SQZu
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) November 14, 2019
“Difficult for Sondland to get out of this,” Goodman wrote.
Other weighed in as well:
2 State officials now saying they heard Sondland/Trump call about investigations on July 26. https://t.co/j0vrxIzgb1
Sondland testified he recalled a "brief discussion" with Trump before this visit, but said it was nonsubstantive and not about investigations pic.twitter.com/FG1LVsEtxY
— Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) November 14, 2019
FYI to Gordon Sondland, yes Bill Barr is currently AG, but the statute of limitations on false statements is five years. https://t.co/GCIl3IFI6c
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 14, 2019
"Trump demanding a Zelensky announce an investigation of Biden, 'in front of a microphone” gives the game away,'" tweeted Jennifer Taub, a professor at Vermont Law School. "If the real goal was to investigate corruption, a CNN announcement would be the wrong approach. Genuine investigations are kept secret."