DOJ threatens anonymous author of anti-Trump book: ‘Protected info’ must be submitted for ‘pre-publication review’
The anonymous author of a new anti-Trump book is getting a warning from the Justice Department that he or she may be in violation of “one or more nondisclosure agreements,” CNN Business reports.
“If the author is, in fact, a current or former ‘senior official’ in the Trump Administration, publication of the book may violate that official’s legal obligations under one or more nondisclosure agreements, including nondisclosure agreements that are routinely required with respect to information obtained in the course of one’s official responsibilities or as a condition for access to classified information,” assistant attorney general Joseph H. Hunt wrote in the letter.
But according to the publisher of A Warning, the Justice Department’s message has no merit and the book’s publishing will go forward as planned.
“Our author knows that the President is determined to unmask whistleblowers who may be in his midst. That’s one of the reasons A WARNING was written,” the literacy agency Javelin said in a statement. “But we support the publisher in its resolve that the administration’s effort to intimidate and expose the senior official who has seen misconduct at the highest levels will not prevent this book from moving forward.”
The book is scheduled to be released on November 19 and was reportedly authored by the same Trump administration official who penned a New York Times op-ed that signaled a warning from inside the White House about Trump’s incompetence. As CNN Business points out, there’s a chance the author’s identity could be revealed during the book’s rollout. However, Trump has been working to out the author’s identity since last year.
In the Justice Department’s letter, Hunt argued that “any written work potentially containing protected information be submitted for pre-publication review.”
Impeachment inquiry testimony reveals ex-ambassador was ‘threatened’ by Trump
Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, told House lawmakers that she felt threatened by remarks made by President Donald Trump.
On Monday, a House committee released the transcript of Yovanovitch's deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Yovanovitch testified that she took remarks made by Trump as a threat during a telephone conference call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. A number of officials raised red flags after the president called for Zelensky to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.
Meghan McCain claims ‘100 percent’ knowledge of primary campaigns — and mutters as her arguments are picked apart
Meghan McCain boasted about her expertise on primary politics, and then muttered objections as co-host Sunny Hostin proved her wrong.
"The View" opened Monday's show with a discussion on Beto O'Rourke leaving the presidential primary race, and McCain blamed his stance on gun control -- but admitted that she assumed all Democrats intended to take away guns.
"That's the point of the electoral process is that you are supposed to sink or swim," McCain said. "That's the whole point so you know when you get to the general, you know who you're working with."
"I've been shocked at how poorly some candidates are doing in polling," she added. "I'm shocked Kamala (Harris) is doing as poorly as she is, just because, again, I thought she had a bigger base than that. She's tied with an Andrew Yang in New Hampshire right now."
READ IT: Impeachment inquiry releases full testimony of ex-ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley
The House impeachment inquiry on Monday released the full transcripts of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and former Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State Ambassador P. Michael McKinley.
“As we move towards this new public phase of the impeachment inquiry, the American public will begin to see for themselves the evidence that the committees have collected. With each new interview, we learn more about the President’s attempt to manipulate the levers of power to his personal political benefit," said Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff, Eliot L. Engel, and Carolyn Maloney in a joint statement.