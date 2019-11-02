Quantcast
Donald Trump booed again — this time at Madison Square Garden

November 2, 2019

President Donald Trump flew to New York City on Saturday to attend Ultimate Fighting Championship 244 at Madison Square Garden.

Trump attended the UFC welterweight fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, noted one surreal aspect of the president’s visit.

The White House press corps attended Trump to the fight.

The commander-in-chief was greeted with boos.

Published

