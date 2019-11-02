Donald Trump booed again — this time at Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump flew to New York City on Saturday to attend Ultimate Fighting Championship 244 at Madison Square Garden.

Trump attended the UFC welterweight fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, noted one surreal aspect of the president’s visit.

Just guessing, but tonight may be the first time a president has attended a competition in which the winner is declared the “Baddest Motherf**er” and receives a BMF belt. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 2, 2019

The White House press corps attended Trump to the fight.

I guess I’m covering UFC now. Trump has arrived at Madison Square Garden, after a motorcade ride through New York. This is the White House press corps’ view: pic.twitter.com/HcR9AxRlBo — Andrew Restuccia (@AndrewRestuccia) November 3, 2019

The commander-in-chief was greeted with boos.

Trump getting booed at UFC! LMAO! Even there?! pic.twitter.com/qzISfRBOfq — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 3, 2019

Donald Trump just arrived to protests in NYC at @TheGarden– check out the signs he saw on the way in: #ImpeachAndRemove https://t.co/NGgnZmhHeC pic.twitter.com/vKhhcMSVx4 — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) November 3, 2019