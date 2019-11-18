‘Donald Trump is toast’: Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts Sondland’s testimony dooms the president

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman on Monday made the case that President Donald Trump simply doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on given the substantial body of evidence lined up against him.

While appearing on CNN, Akerman was asked what he believed that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland would tell Congress this week after he had already been forced to revise previous testimony that turned out to be false.

“I don’t think he’s got much of a choice, it seems like that and those text messages, the evidence here is overwhelming,” Akerman said. “If he wants to avoid winding up in prison like Roger Stone, he’s got to come clean.”

He then went on to predict that Sondland’s decision to spill the beans would devastate Trump’s presidency.

“Donald Trump is toast,” he said. “Sondland is going to come out and tell the whole story, he’s going to detail it, he’s going to have documents to detail it, there’s no question that they were trying to get the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into Joe Biden… and using money as appropriated by the U.S. congress to do that. Pure bribery.”

Watch the video below.