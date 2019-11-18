‘Donald Trump is toast’: Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts Sondland’s testimony dooms the president
Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman on Monday made the case that President Donald Trump simply doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on given the substantial body of evidence lined up against him.
While appearing on CNN, Akerman was asked what he believed that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland would tell Congress this week after he had already been forced to revise previous testimony that turned out to be false.
“I don’t think he’s got much of a choice, it seems like that and those text messages, the evidence here is overwhelming,” Akerman said. “If he wants to avoid winding up in prison like Roger Stone, he’s got to come clean.”
He then went on to predict that Sondland’s decision to spill the beans would devastate Trump’s presidency.
“Donald Trump is toast,” he said. “Sondland is going to come out and tell the whole story, he’s going to detail it, he’s going to have documents to detail it, there’s no question that they were trying to get the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into Joe Biden… and using money as appropriated by the U.S. congress to do that. Pure bribery.”
Sondland’s life ‘is on the block’ — and he could ‘give up the president’ to save himself: Watergate’s John Dean
On Monday's edition of CNN's "New Day," former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean suggested that the most precarious and most consequential witness in this week's impeachment hearings will be EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland — because he is facing accusations of lying to Congress and has the most at stake.
"I submit, we will see the one who saw Roger Stone get convicted on seven counts of lying and witness tampering on Friday and the one who will testify under penalty of perjury in public on Wednesday," said anchor John Berman. "How much do you think that does and should weigh on him?"
No way Pence didn’t know what Trump was up to in Ukraine after aide’s revelations: CNN panel
A CNN panel discussion on testimony given by a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence said her revelations about what she knew about President Donald Trump's Ukraine dealings can only mean Pence knew and is lying.
Speaking with New Day hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, contributor Kaitlan Collins stated Jennifer Williams' description of Trump's Ukraine phone call was expected to set Trump off, which it did when the president raged at her on Sunday as a "Never Trumper."
"We kind of saw this coming, that they anticipated the president could be frustrated by her testimony," Collins explained. "Because in the weeks before, when she was going to testify behind closed doors, we saw them distancing themselves from her. Yes, she works in our office, but she's the State Department employee detailed to our office."
This is the energy executive who first exposed Trump’s Ukraine scandal: report
CNN host Chris Cuomo did a special investigative report by Drew Griffin looking at the money trail from Russia to President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.
"You probably don’t know Dale Perry, but history may record this energy executive as one of the first who sounded the alarm about what would become President Trump’s impeachment inquiry," said Griffin. "In April, Perry’s former business partner Andrew Favorov, now a director at Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz, says two shady characters had approached him, with a secret management plan to take over the management from the inside. Those two shady characters Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are two low-level, Soviet-born businessmen from south Florida. And they were trying to clear the way for their own gas business."