Donald Trump Jr smacked around by Iraq war vet for ‘military sacrifice’ comments with challenge to enlist

Donald Trump Jr. drew outrage in the days before Veterans Day by comparing the business deals his family had to give up when his father took office to the soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

On CNN Monday, Executive Director of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) Paul Rieckhoff gave Trump Jr. an idea for how he could really experience that kind of sacrifice.

“Don Jr. is of age. If he wants to understand what sacrifice is about, join the military,” said Rieckhoff. “Folks like Sean Spicer and others have done it. Reince Priebus just joined the military. There are plenty of ways to serve your country. But you have to understand what the military community is all about. Comparing that to dead people at Arlington is ridiculous.”

“Unfortunately it has a tone that’s permeated this time and time again,” continued Rieckhoff. “Just last week, the president is going to be at the — his foundation is going to be fined $2 million for diverting funds raised for veterans that were put into politics. This is the charade they did in Iowa where he was going to boycott the Fox debate and raise money for veterans. Looks like the money didn’t go to veterans. It went to politics. Time and time again, there’s this politicization. I’ve brought it up on shows for three years. It’s about the core of democracy, and veterans and military folks should be off limits when it comes to politics.”

