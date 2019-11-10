Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump Jr. still complaining about hosts on ‘The View’ three days after he said they were triggered

Published

5 mins ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. seems lost in his own story about what happened during his appearance on ABC’s “The View” this week. After the show, the president’s son claimed that he clearly “triggered” those on the panel and owned their arguments. But after three days, Trump Jr. is still complaining about the visit.

During an interview on The Cats Roundtable on AM 970 in New York Sunday, the eldest Trump child seemed triggered himself by the women at the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You could see very quickly they went aggressive fast. They tried to smear me, to try to besmirch my father and my family,” Trump Jr. said, according to the New York Post.

It’s unknown if Trump Jr. has ever seen “The View” and if he was familiar with their political opinions or prepared for their roundtable debate that political guests and presidential candidates have faced when they visit.

“You know what? It doesn’t work too well with us. We will actually fight back, unlike a lot of the conservatives out there … You can only go so far before I’ve had enough,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. claimed that the women were triggered, but it was he that was complaining about the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is that double-standard in the media. ‘We’re terrible for this.’ Well, what about blackface, Joy?” Trump Jr. said, using a commonly employed tactic of bringing up something that has nothing to do with the political argument only to anger the opposition.

Read the full piece at Murdoch-owed New York Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr. still complaining about hosts on ‘The View’ three days after he said they were triggered

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

Donald Trump JABC'sems lost in his own story about what happened during his appearance on ABC's "The View" this week. After the show, the president's son claimed that he clearly "triggered" those on the panel and owned their arguments. But after three days, Trump Jr. is still complaining about the visit.

During an interview on The Cats Roundtable on AM 970 in New York Sunday, the eldest Trump child seemed triggered himself by the women at the table.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Bolton flabbergasted Mulvaney wants to join his lawsuit — because he was part of Trump’s Ukraine scandal

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney attempted to avoid testifying before Congress this week when he joined a lawsuit brought by John Bolton's former deputy Charles Kupperman. The lawsuit is asking the courts to determine which takes precedence: a Congressional subpoena or a White House's demand not to comply with the subpoena.

According to the Washington Post, some close to Bolton and Kupperman said that both men "were flabbergasted" that Mulvaney wanted to join the lawsuit "because they and others on the national security team considered Mulvaney a critical player in the effort to get the Ukrainian government to pursue investigations into Trump's political opponents."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Gold Star father rips ‘disgusting’ Donald Trump Jr. for comparing his life to son now interred in Arlington Cemetery

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Gold Star father Khizr Khan expressed disgust with Donald Trump Jr. over an excerpt in his book where he claimed the Trump family had sacrificed as much as military members who died in combat and are interred in Arlington Cemetery.

Khan, whose son Humayun was killed at age 27 in Iraq as a U.S. soldier while protecting his men from suicide bombers, has been a frequent critic of the president and reacted strongly to the president's son attempting to portray himself in a heroic light.

"What does it say to you when somebody says they visited and seen those graves there at Arlington then talks about their business sacrifice especially for you, who has a son that's buried there?" host Kendis Gibson asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image