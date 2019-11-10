Donald Trump Jr. still complaining about hosts on ‘The View’ three days after he said they were triggered

Donald Trump Jr. seems lost in his own story about what happened during his appearance on ABC’s “The View” this week. After the show, the president’s son claimed that he clearly “triggered” those on the panel and owned their arguments. But after three days, Trump Jr. is still complaining about the visit.

During an interview on The Cats Roundtable on AM 970 in New York Sunday, the eldest Trump child seemed triggered himself by the women at the table.

“You could see very quickly they went aggressive fast. They tried to smear me, to try to besmirch my father and my family,” Trump Jr. said, according to the New York Post.

It’s unknown if Trump Jr. has ever seen “The View” and if he was familiar with their political opinions or prepared for their roundtable debate that political guests and presidential candidates have faced when they visit.

“You know what? It doesn’t work too well with us. We will actually fight back, unlike a lot of the conservatives out there … You can only go so far before I’ve had enough,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. claimed that the women were triggered, but it was he that was complaining about the media.

“There is that double-standard in the media. ‘We’re terrible for this.’ Well, what about blackface, Joy?” Trump Jr. said, using a commonly employed tactic of bringing up something that has nothing to do with the political argument only to anger the opposition.

Read the full piece at Murdoch-owed New York Post.