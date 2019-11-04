Quantcast
Connect with us

E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for allegedly defaming her over rape accusations

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Monday, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump in the New York Supreme Court, surrounding her allegation that he raped her in a department store in the 1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carroll’s allegations were initially made public earlier this year, and join those of roughly two dozen women who accuse the president of inappropriate behavior, groping, forcible kissing, and sexual assault at various points of his career.

Trump has broadly denied all these allegations, and specifically said of Carroll that she was “not my type.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for allegedly defaming her over rape accusations

Published

1 min ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

On Monday, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump surrounding her allegation that he raped her in a department store in the 1990s.

NEW: @ejeancarroll has filed a lawsuit against @realDonaldTrump for defamatory statements he made about her after she accused him of allegedly raping her 23 years ago.https://t.co/xadgQZPf5h pic.twitter.com/d6Jg7PWSva

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dems already have enough evidence to impeach Trump — and don’t care about White House defying subpoenas

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Although four White House officials have blown off congressional subpoenas to testify before the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, House Democrats reportedly aren't sweating it.

Politico reports that House investigators believe they have already compiled enough damning evidence against the president to make a strong case for his impeachment and removal, and thus aren't concerned about officials who are defying their subpoenas.

The one remaining witness whom Democrats would most like to see testify is White House attorney John Eisenberg, who allegedly ordered that the readout of President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be placed into a top-secret server after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman raised alarms about the president asking a foreign country to investigate his domestic political opponents.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kentucky governor race could decide how closely Mitch McConnell sticks with Trump: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is not considered by most polling experts to be at serious risk of losing his re-election bid in 2020. He suffers from high disapproval ratings, and one of his current challengers, former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, is beating his fundraising numbers, but Kentucky is an extremely partisan state and is unlikely to throw away a senator who gives them outsized power. In 2014, some polls suggested a close race against Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, only for him to win with double digits.

Continue Reading
 
 