E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for allegedly defaming her over rape accusations

On Monday, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump in the New York Supreme Court, surrounding her allegation that he raped her in a department store in the 1990s.

NEW: @ejeancarroll has filed a lawsuit against @realDonaldTrump for defamatory statements he made about her after she accused him of allegedly raping her 23 years ago.https://t.co/xadgQZPf5h pic.twitter.com/d6Jg7PWSva — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 4, 2019

Carroll’s allegations were initially made public earlier this year, and join those of roughly two dozen women who accuse the president of inappropriate behavior, groping, forcible kissing, and sexual assault at various points of his career.

Trump has broadly denied all these allegations, and specifically said of Carroll that she was “not my type.”