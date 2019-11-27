Early Black Friday special: get these $260 noise cancelling headphones for just $70
The holiday season means something different for everyone. No matter what you have planned, a good pair of headphones will help you enjoy the time off work.
The TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are a great option for any budget. These high-end cans help you escape outside distractions and enjoy rich wireless sound for 35 hours straight. Normally priced at $259.99, they are now only $69.99 at the Raw Story Store.
The Z2 headphones feature T-Quiet active noise-cancelling technology, which drowns out background sound. On the inside, neodymium-backed 40mm speakers combine with aptX Bluetooth to provide exceptional sound quality.
Named an Amazon Choice Product, the Z2 headphones are sleek and ergonomic. They have plush cushions for added comfort, and they are fairly lightweight. You get 35 hours of playback on a full charge, with 38 feet of wireless range.
These headphones are great for everyday listening, and they help you create a bubble of calm — perfect for escaping family arguments this festive season.
The Z2 headphones retail for $259.99, but they are currently 73% off MSRP at just $69.99.
Never lose a file again with this affordable Dropbox alternative — now $50 for life
From family photos to tax records, we all have files that are too important to lose. If you want to keep your data backed up without spending a fortune, try Degoo Premium.
This platform offers more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. Perhaps more importantly, your data is protected by secure encryption so you won't have to worry about hackers getting their hands on your data. You can currently get a lifetime subscription with 1TB of cloud storage for just $49.99 via the Raw Story Store.
Shopping season starts now: 10 early Black Friday deals worth your attention
Traditionally, retailers wait until the day after Thanksgiving before reducing their prices. But this year, there are many great deals to be had ahead of Black Friday. Here are some of the best, courtesy of the Raw Story Store.Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker
This award-winning filter brewer provides exact temperature and water control, meaning you can create the perfect coffee every time. It also features an LED display with a kitchen timer and clock, along with a child safety lock. Normally $349.99, the Wilfa Precision is currently just $74.99. Get the Wilfa for even cheaper with "BFSAVE15" at checkout, bringing it down to $63.75.