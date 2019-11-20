‘Emergency neurological symptoms?’ Internet explodes in laughter over Trump’s bizarre ‘I WANT NOTHING’ notes

President Donald Trump read handwritten talking points as he departed the White House on Wednesday.

His notes were written in Sharpie marker on a notepad.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s remarks.

Trump appears to believe that his statement just now will be “the final word from the pres of the U.S.” pic.twitter.com/gQ7J0pn8Jq — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Suddenly Trump needs notes to say these simple words? After he was rushed to hospital on Saturday? Did he have emergency neurological symptoms? https://t.co/ziMSLZQ3QA — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 20, 2019

a while ago i remember someone on fox saying "they'll impeach the president for spelling zelensky's name wrong," which trump did in his notes https://t.co/Y4K5NcDyX5 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I WANT NOTHING.

I WANT NOTHING.

I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO.

TELL ZELENSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING. Consider how weak Trump mental command must be that he needs such simple notes as this. https://t.co/K5h4dAAsZR — Jean Yoon (윤 진 희 or 尹真姬) (@jean_yoon) November 20, 2019

Also love that Trump is so attention-addled that he needs notes to remember to stand in front of microphones and yell "nuh-uh!" — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump reading from notes that say: “I want no quid pro quo.” https://t.co/XAj5dVxXK9 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump today: "I want nothing. I want nothing." Trump on the WH lawn on Oct. 3: "They should investigate the Bidens." Trump transcript on July 25 call: “There's a lot of talk about Biden's son… if you can look into it… it sounds horrible to me.” — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, armed with quotes of Sondland's testimony, says his own telephone affirmation to the ambassador of no quid pro quo "means it's all over." "This is the final word from the president of the United States," Trump said. "I want nothing." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) November 20, 2019

He wants nothing? Wow. I never pegged 45 as a Buddhist, but here we are — Matt Braunger (@Braunger) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want nothing" would be an easier sell without "I need a favor, though." pic.twitter.com/pZUXS3FUI4 — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) November 20, 2019

Definitely the sort of thing you have to write down, in huge all-caps letters, and read off of a card, lest you forget it, when you are a person with a normal brain with only a normal number of soggy rotten holes in it — Turkbert Cransauceko (@AlbertBurneko) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know why everyone’s making fun of Trump’s notes. I mean, here are my notes for the morning editorial meeting. pic.twitter.com/YFgJs7QTRB — Daniel J. Willis (@BayAreaData) November 20, 2019

Normally when I want nothing I write it down twice in big black marker to remind myself. https://t.co/vxfBZ3Nl4q — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 20, 2019

Did he write "I want nothing" twice at the top of the note? This is really weird. pic.twitter.com/MuRd1krNgr — D. M. Candiru (@DoctorCandiru) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's notes (in Sharpie) start off with:

"I want nothing.

I want nothing." pic.twitter.com/JWrTG9gahH — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) November 20, 2019

“I want nothing,” and then again because it’s hard to remember, “I want nothing” pic.twitter.com/SzKUZqq0UI — Sulome (@SulomeAnderson) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that Trump has to write notes like this to himself to keep himself on track tells you all you need to know. You can almost see him giving himself this speech in the mirror of a White House restroom. https://t.co/aC4VsKw166 — Matt Forbeck (@mforbeck) November 20, 2019

Woah. #Trump’s note in Sharpie & CAPS: I want nothing I want nothing I want no quid pro quo…this is the final word from the Pres of the U.S.” What a day in US politics. #Sondland pic.twitter.com/zZsUIL94dW — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I really thought "I Want Nothing" was that Whitney Houston song lol — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 20, 2019

I want — nothing

I want — nothing

I want no — quid — pro quo — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“I WANT NOTHING

I WANT NOTHING

I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO.

TELL ZELLINSKY

TO DO THE

RIGHT THING.

THIS IS THE

FINAL WORD

FROM THE PRES

OF THE U.S.” pic.twitter.com/88M1qGnwEb — Zoomer Esiason (@vodkasnowflake) November 20, 2019