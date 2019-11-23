Quantcast
Connect with us

Ethics complaint filed against Devin Nunes — he may get stuck with a big bill to reimburse taxpayers

Published

48 mins ago

on

Republican Congressman Devin Nunes is once again facing an inquiry by the House Ethics Committee.

An ethics complaint was filed against the Fresno Republican, who is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

The complaint, filed by the Democratic Coalition, accuses Nunes of “abuse of his official office” in violation of House rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) was asked about whether Nunes would face an ethics violation.

“Quite likely, without question,” Smith told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, also called for an ethics investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet had lots of thoughts on Nunes facing an ethics investigation, here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: The president was spotted at Trump Hotel DC on Saturday night — handing out a wad of cash

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

The president of the United States spent Saturday evening dining at a hotel he owns that is located inside a federal government building.

Trump, with his wife Melania, was spotted Saturday evening dining at Trump Hotel DC.

Dining was not all he did, Trump 2020 advisor board member Harlan Hill posted video of the president handing out a wad of cash.

Watch:

President @realDonaldTrump just gave the staff at @TrumpDC a wad of cash in appreciation for their great service! So generous!#MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CvtGEVr9Jq

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ethics complaint filed against Devin Nunes — he may get stuck with a big bill to reimburse taxpayers

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

Republican Congressman Devin Nunes is once again facing an inquiry by the House Ethics Committee.

An ethics complaint was filed against the Fresno Republican, who is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

The complaint, filed by the Democratic Coalition, accuses Nunes of "abuse of his official office" in violation of House rules.

The Democratic Coalition filed the complaint late Friday night after news broke of @DevinNunes’ secret meetings with Ukrainians to dig up dirt on @JoeBiden.#NunesResign https://t.co/1EaD8AJGUe

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New documents ‘further implicate’ Mike Pompeo in Trump and Giuliani’s Ukraine scheme: New York Times

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's role in President Donald Trump's efforts to solicit foreign election interference from Ukraine was further cemented by newly released State Department documents.

"Internal State Department emails and documents released late Friday further implicate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a campaign orchestrated this year by President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to pressure Ukraine for political favors," The New York Times reported Saturday.

Continue Reading
 
 