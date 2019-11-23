Ethics complaint filed against Devin Nunes — he may get stuck with a big bill to reimburse taxpayers

Republican Congressman Devin Nunes is once again facing an inquiry by the House Ethics Committee.

An ethics complaint was filed against the Fresno Republican, who is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

The complaint, filed by the Democratic Coalition, accuses Nunes of “abuse of his official office” in violation of House rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democratic Coalition filed the complaint late Friday night after news broke of @DevinNunes’ secret meetings with Ukrainians to dig up dirt on @JoeBiden.#NunesResign https://t.co/1EaD8AJGUe — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) November 23, 2019

The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) was asked about whether Nunes would face an ethics violation.

“Quite likely, without question,” Smith told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, also called for an ethics investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Devin Nunes was using taxpayer money to do “political errands” in Vienna for his puppeteer, Donald Trump, an ethics investigation should be initiated and he should be required to reimburse the taxpayers. https://t.co/ZzRfUmxRc8 — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) November 23, 2019

The internet had lots of thoughts on Nunes facing an ethics investigation, here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

Whelp, it looks like @DevinNunes is about to go through his 2nd House ethics investigation in two years. People have a lot of questions for him, but then he hasn't held a town hall for a decade. So let's play a game. #AskDevinAnything [THREAD] — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) November 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I can't really see how Nunes gets out of the 116th Congress without an ethics investigation… — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) November 23, 2019