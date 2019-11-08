Quantcast
EU ambassador 'blurted out' quid-pro-quo plan to Ukrainians even before Trump's infamous call: Fiona Hill

Published

1 min ago

on

Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified last month that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland spilled the beans on a quid-pro-quo plan just two weeks before President Donald Trump’s now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Specifically, Hill told investigators that a quid-pro-quo proposal came up during a July 10th meeting with Ukrainian officials in which they were working to prepare for a potential face-to-face meeting between Trump and Zelensky.

“Then Ambassador Sondland blurted out: Well, we have an agreement with the chief of staff [Mick Mulvaney] for a meeting if these investigations in the energy sector start,” she said.

Sondland’s revised testimony before the impeachment inquiry shows that he has admitted to conditioning both a face-to-face meeting and the release of military aid to Ukraine on the country’s willingness to launch an investigation into Burisma, the energy company that at one time employed the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hill went on to testify that then-national security adviser John Bolton “stiffened” after hearing Sondland’s admission and abruptly ended the meeting.

Read more of Hill’s testimony at this link.

