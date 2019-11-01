Eurosceptic Nigel Farage urges British PM to listen to Donald Trump
Anti-European populist Nigel Farage urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday to follow Donald Trump’s advice and form a “non-aggression” pact with his Brexit Party in Britain’s pre-Christmas general election.
The US president used a lengthy appearance on Farage’s radio phone-in show Thursday to share his characteristically blunt views ahead of the December 12 snap poll.
“I know that you and (Johnson) will end up doing something that could be terrific if you and he get together as, you know, an unstoppable force,” Trump told Farage.
Trump also warned Johnson Thursday that the terms of his EU divorce deal meant that “under certain aspect… you can’t trade” with the United States.
The US president’s unannounced intervention turned into top UK news and put Farage in the headlines just as he launched his party’s official campaign in London.
It also threatened to hurt Johnson at the outset of a campaign that has huge implications for Britain’s future place in Europe and the rest of the world.
Both Trump and Farage are deeply polarizing figures in Britain who could hurt Johnson’s chances with more moderate voters.
Johnson claims that his revised deal with Brussels will allow Britain to strike lucrative free-trade agreements with global giants such as China and the United States.
– ‘Not interested in any pacts’ –
Johnson shot down Trump’s trade warning, telling the BBC that his deal “enables us to do proper all-singing, all-dancing free-trade deals around the world” and dismissed talk of an alliance with Farage.
“The difficulty about doing deals with any other party is that any other party, I’m afraid, simply risks… putting Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10,” he said.
But Farage seized on Trump’s remarks and made several references to it at Friday’s campaign event.
He urged Johnson to rip up his deal with Brussels and campaign with his Brexit Party for Britain to leave EU with no strings attached — a prospect that frightens most businesses and the markets.
“If it was done, Boris Johnson really would get a really big majority. And on that manifesto, we really could get Brexit done — in fact, to quote a friend of mine, we’d become an unstoppable force,” Farage told his supporters.
Johnson has publicly resisted the idea of a tie-up with Farage.
The Brexit Party has seen its support slump to around 10 percent from the 31 percent it enjoyed when it won the largest share of British votes in European Parliament elections in May.
– Targeting Labour voters –
Farage argued that Johnson will need his help to win over Brexit-supporting voters who traditionally back Labour and reject the Conservatives for “cultural” reasons.
“It would be fair to say there are around about 150 seats in this country that are Labour Leave constituencies that the Conservative party has never, ever won in their history,” he said.
“I think a deal of this kind would work, a non-aggression pact of this kind would work,” Farage said, hoping that a clearer picture will emerge before election nominations close on November 14.
Johnson’s minority government currently holds 298 seats in the 650-seat lower House of Commons, forcing it to rely on smaller parties and independents for support.
Polls show Johnson’s Conservatives leading Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour by a 35 to 25 percent margin.
But Johnson is eyeing an outright majority to make pushing through his Brexit deal easier.
The Conservatives’ old alliance with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is in disarray because of sharp disagreement over the terms of Brexit deal.
The other smaller parties all back Europe and are more likely to try to form a coalition designed to stop Brexit.
Farage said there remained two weeks to put together a “leave alliance” but dismissed suggestions his party could split the anti-EU vote.
The party had the funding in place to “contest every single seat in England, Scotland and Wales” if Johnson turned him down.
“Please don’t doubt we are ready,” Farage said. “I hope that common sense prevails over the next new weeks.”
Breaking Banner
Satirical ‘Donald Trump’ column published by The Washington Post
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he was taking his toys and moving to a different sandbox. In a tweet, Trump said that he intended to move out of his hometown, New York City, to Florida. While some speculated that the reason had to do with financial protection, Trump claimed it was due to taxes, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said he never paid anyway.
But it was Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri who penned an op-ed in the voice of the president to explain his decision. With short sentences and a limited vocabulary, Petri's "Trump" bragged about being a genius and rambled endlessly about all of the terrible things New York City has that he wants nothing to do with.
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani told to ‘put up or shut up’ after claiming he has ‘evidence’ that would exonerate him
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed on Friday he had "evidence" that would exonerate him.
Giuliani is reportedly under investigation by the Southern District of New York -- which he once led -- for his role in seeking foreign election interference from Ukraine to aid the re-election of his client, Donald Trump.
"You have to wonder why the media is all of a sudden hell-bent on slandering me," Giuliani claimed, despite the fact he has admitted to seeking foreign election interference on national TV.
"I’ve got the evidence, extending high and wide!" Giuliani argued, without including any such evidence.
WATCH: Trump’s close friend says the president’s Ukraine call was ‘absolutely’ inappropriate
Pro-Trump Republicans and conservatives who agree to be interviewed by British journalist Mehdi Hasan (who hosts “Up Front” on Al Jazeera in addition to writing his articles for The Intercept and hosting their “Deconstructed” podcast) know that they aren’t going to be getting the type of softball questions they typically get from Fox News. And when Chris Ruddy (CEO of the right-wing Newsmax Media and a friend of President Donald Trump) appeared on “Up Front” this week, Hasan grilled him relentlessly about the impeachment inquiry that Trump is facing in the U.S. House of Representatives.