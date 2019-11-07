Even Trump’s own appointees know he ‘crossed the line’ in Ukraine: Ex-prosecutor

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former federal prosecutor and political analyst Elliot Williams noted how, even though President Donald Trump demands loyalty from his subordinates, even his administration’s political appointees are choosing to follow proper legal standards rather than shield the president.

“Elliot, one White House official called Williams, Jennifer Williams, who testified today, quote, ‘the most professional person in the building,'” said anchor Erin Burnett. “She’s an employee. For all practical purposes, she’s risen to being detailed to the vice president. She’s now risking her job and entire career, everything in defying the White House wishes to testify today.”

“In fact, what we’ve seen time and again is that the president and others are willing to go after people who do risk it all in speaking out, and so much loyalty is prized as something in the White House,” said Williams. “What I found so remarkable there in her testimony is sort of this idea, when she calls it unusual, and I think a lot of people are struck by the fact that she or many people were political appointees — and I’m not certain that she’s classified as a political appointee, but this question of can people behave in a political manner in the White House?”

“Even though the president is elected, even though he installs critical appointees around him, there is still a standard of conduct that people have to follow in the highest levels of the White House and someone, when a senior employee is that troubled by it, you’ve crossed the line,” continued Williams. “It’s just clear once again what we’re seeing is a number of folks, and even political appointees, at times raising concerns with the conduct of the president and people around him. It’s stepping up to and over the line.”

