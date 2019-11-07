Even Trump’s own appointees know he ‘crossed the line’ in Ukraine: Ex-prosecutor
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former federal prosecutor and political analyst Elliot Williams noted how, even though President Donald Trump demands loyalty from his subordinates, even his administration’s political appointees are choosing to follow proper legal standards rather than shield the president.
“Elliot, one White House official called Williams, Jennifer Williams, who testified today, quote, ‘the most professional person in the building,'” said anchor Erin Burnett. “She’s an employee. For all practical purposes, she’s risen to being detailed to the vice president. She’s now risking her job and entire career, everything in defying the White House wishes to testify today.”
“In fact, what we’ve seen time and again is that the president and others are willing to go after people who do risk it all in speaking out, and so much loyalty is prized as something in the White House,” said Williams. “What I found so remarkable there in her testimony is sort of this idea, when she calls it unusual, and I think a lot of people are struck by the fact that she or many people were political appointees — and I’m not certain that she’s classified as a political appointee, but this question of can people behave in a political manner in the White House?”
“Even though the president is elected, even though he installs critical appointees around him, there is still a standard of conduct that people have to follow in the highest levels of the White House and someone, when a senior employee is that troubled by it, you’ve crossed the line,” continued Williams. “It’s just clear once again what we’re seeing is a number of folks, and even political appointees, at times raising concerns with the conduct of the president and people around him. It’s stepping up to and over the line.”
CNN breaks down the self-dealing scandal that forced Trump to pay $2 million settlement to New York
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reporter Athena Jones walked through the events that led to President Donald Trump agreeing to a $2 million settlement with the state of New York.
"President Trump settled this lawsuit after vowing not to do so," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "So what happened? What's the latest?"
"We know he's being forced to pay $2 million in damages," said Jones. "And it's a pretty unusual position for the president to find himself in. You don't have that every day, a sitting president forced to pay damages in a suit like this. This is a civil lawsuit that was brought by the attorney general of the state of New York in June 2018 accusing Trump and three of his adult children, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka of a pattern of consistent illegal conduct. We're talking self-dealing, abusing the charity's nonprofit status, violating state laws and campaign finance law."
WATCH: ‘Gun-toting, Limbaugh-listening’ Georgia voter trashes GOP as unrecognizable under Trump
In a CNN interview with voters in a critical Georgia suburban voting district, a self-described "gun-toting, Limbaugh-listening" Republican trashed the GOP under Donald Trump and explained why she has become an activist supporting the Democrat who won the seat in her district in an upset in 2018.
Speaking with CNN contributor Martin Savidge, Tamara Stevens of Georgia's 6th district had little good to say about Republicans while praising Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath who now represents her.
"My husband tells everybody I am a gun-toting, Limbaugh-listening Republican," Stevens admitted. "Honestly, I do not recognize the Republican Party of today."