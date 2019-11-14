Evidence is ‘building up brick by brick’ that Trump engineered a ‘shakedown’ in Ukraine: Ex-prosecutor Mimi Rocah
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Meet The Press Daily,” former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah outlined the growing case being built by the impeachment proceedings that President Donald Trump and his allies engineered a “shakedown” of the Ukrainian government for his own personal ends.
“Mimi, what’s [EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s] legal exposure right now?” asked anchor Chuck Todd.
“Oh, I think he’s definitely at risk for perjury. But, look, I will say perjury is a very hard crime to prosecute,” said Rocah. “There’s almost always the ‘I forgot’ way out. It depends on how specific the questions were that were asked of him to begin with. You know, how much does he have wiggle room in the answers he gave? Was he asked if he had any conversations with Trump about this? And if so, you know, about what? Like, how is it — how is it phrased? So he may have some wiggle room.”
“But he definitely, at this point, given that, you know, Bill Barr is not going to be the attorney general forever. And I don’t just mean a Democratic attorney general, I think any prosecutor would take a good look at his prior testimony and his revisions, no matter what their political party, any honest and independent prosecutor. But, again, I think this is really about Trump, and the inescapable facts that are just building up brick by brick — and this is another brick — that he did a shakedown of the Ukrainian president.”
Here’s why Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court to keep his tax returns secret could back him into a corner
On Thursday, President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and block New York prosecutors from obtaining his tax returns, with his lawyers arguing the president is immune from all criminal investigation while in office.
But on CNN's "The Situation Room," Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick argued that this line of defense is counterproductive to Trump in the long term.
"I think immunity is actually the weaker argument," said Swerdlick. "I think if I were the president's legal team, I would be making the argument that this is a fishing expedition, that this is politically motivated. Because even if the court says, look, the state of New York can't get it, they still have to address the issue of the House Ways and Means Committee chair asking for the president's tax returns, and there is a federal statute there, 26 U.S.C. § 6103, that says the House Ways and Means chair, the Senate Finance chair can get those."
Breaking Banner
White House budget official agrees to testify to Congress about his department’s role in Ukraine military aid delay: report
On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Mark Sandy, a career official at the Office of Management and Budget, will testify to Congress as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's apparent scheme to extort Ukraine with military aid.
This comes after three political appointees at OMB, including acting Director Russel Vought, defied congressional subpoenas to appear, in accordance with the president's directive to refuse to cooperate with the probe.
Breaking Banner
Nikki Haley breaks with Trump on retaliation: ‘You have to protect the whistleblower’
Nikki Haley broke with President Donald Trump on the question of outing the White House whistleblower during a Thursday appearance on CNN.
Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, was interviewed by CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
" Do you agree with the president that the whistleblower should be named and identified?" Blitzer asked.
"I believe in whistle-blower laws. I think you have to protect the whistle-blower and I think in turn they have to abide by those laws, the fact they don’t allow partisan leaking or anything like that to happen," Haley replied. "We don’t know that’s happened either, but until then I do think we should always protect the whistleblower."