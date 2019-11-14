Evidence is ‘building up brick by brick’ that Trump engineered a ‘shakedown’ in Ukraine: Ex-prosecutor Mimi Rocah

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Meet The Press Daily,” former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah outlined the growing case being built by the impeachment proceedings that President Donald Trump and his allies engineered a “shakedown” of the Ukrainian government for his own personal ends.

“Mimi, what’s [EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s] legal exposure right now?” asked anchor Chuck Todd.

“Oh, I think he’s definitely at risk for perjury. But, look, I will say perjury is a very hard crime to prosecute,” said Rocah. “There’s almost always the ‘I forgot’ way out. It depends on how specific the questions were that were asked of him to begin with. You know, how much does he have wiggle room in the answers he gave? Was he asked if he had any conversations with Trump about this? And if so, you know, about what? Like, how is it — how is it phrased? So he may have some wiggle room.”

“But he definitely, at this point, given that, you know, Bill Barr is not going to be the attorney general forever. And I don’t just mean a Democratic attorney general, I think any prosecutor would take a good look at his prior testimony and his revisions, no matter what their political party, any honest and independent prosecutor. But, again, I think this is really about Trump, and the inescapable facts that are just building up brick by brick — and this is another brick — that he did a shakedown of the Ukrainian president.”

