Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-GOP congressman accuses Fox News of lying to America about impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., who announced in August that he would compete against President Donald Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination, has accused Fox News and conservative radio of lying about the impeachment inquiry.

“This is an absolute shame, and I think you’ve got to call it out for what it is. The Americans who listen to Fox News and conservative talk radio are being lied to and manipulated every day when it comes to impeachment,” Walsh told CNN’s Brian Stelter Sunday on the program “Reliable Sources.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the president “deserves to be impeached,” Walsh expressed his concern that right-wing media outlets have denied a large cross-section of American access to the information it needs to understand the ongoing constitutional crisis.

“The vast majority of the American people understand that when it comes to Ukraine, [Trump] did something wrong,” Walsh said. “But those people who listen to the opinion shows on Fox and those people who listen to my former world, conservative talk radio, have no clue, because they’re being told every day: ‘He’s done nothing wrong’ . . . It’s dangerous.”

Walsh also claimed that he had been told by Fox News personnel that the right-leaning network did not want conservatives on their shows who would criticize the president. (That statement ignores the fact that Walsh has made a number of recent appearances on Fox.)

This is not the first time that Walsh has bluntly stated that he believes Trump deserves to be impeached. Last month, he expressed the same sentiment while speaking to CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This president deserves to be impeached,” Walsh told Tapper. “This president betrayed his country again this week. Would I vote if I were in Congress on the inquiry? There is enough we know now to vote to impeach this president. He stood on the White House lawn this week, Jake, and told two additional foreign governments to interfere in our election. That alone is impeachable. This is a strong term I’m going to use, but I’m going to say it on purpose: Donald Trump is a traitor.”

When Walsh announced his bid against the Republican incumbent in August, he described Trump as a “child” who was “unfit” to be president. He also expressed remorse for supporting Trump during the 2016 presidential election, saying that he “got personal” and “got hateful” and “said some ugly things about President [Barack] Obama that I regret.” Walsh specifically mentioned how he had accused Obama of being a Muslim, which he subsequently acknowledged was not true.

“I don’t want [Trump] to win. The country cannot afford to have him win. If I’m not successful, I’m not voting for him,” Walsh told ABC host George Stephanopoulos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both historical precedent and recent polls suggest that Walsh’s candidacy is unlikely to be successful. Surveys of Republicans have found Trump with consistently between 77 and 90 percent of the party’s support in the primary. The last incumbent president to be forcibly unseated by a candidate from his own party while actively seeking reelection was Chester Arthur in 1884.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump keeps saying ‘read the transcript’ — but that’s obviously the last thing he wants his supporters to do

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

After Donald Trump's humiliating appearance at the World Series in Washington, where he was met with a cacophony of boos and "lock him up" chants, Trump made a cheap effort at righting the ship by going to an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in New York on Saturday. It no doubt seemed like an easy win to Trump and his adult sons — who accompanied him — since the popularity of UFC is assumed to be based on the same insecure masculinity and love of pointless cruelty that motivates Trump's base.

No doubt, there were plenty of crappy white guys ready to cheer the orange hobgoblin whose racism and sexism helps distract them from their haunting and absolutely correct fears of their own inadequacies. But even at the UFC match, in the belly of the toxic-masculinity beast, Trump found that people hate him and was met with even more boos.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America’s middle class can only survive if the myth of the ‘free market’ dies

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

National industrial policy was once something you might read about in today’s equivalent of a friend’s Facebook post, as hard as that might sound to believe. It was in newspapers; it was on the radio. Taxi drivers had opinions about it. That all changed in the last 35 years, when the rise and fall of the stock market and a shallow conversation about unemployment rates took over. Industrial policy became an inside-baseball conversation, and to the extent that it was discussed, it was through the prism of whether it imperiled the golden gospel and great economic distraction of our time, “the free market.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Read the transcript’ T-shirt defense by Trump campaign brutally fact-checked by MSNBC’s Brian Williams

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams offered a harsh fact check of President Donald Trump's latest defense.

"Read the transcript," is the president's latest mantra.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1191367365260394499

Trump supporters wore T-shirts with the same message at a Monday night campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky.

https://twitter.com/justinsink/status/1191499400444555264

https://twitter.com/markknoller/status/1191503388099432448

"It was impossible to miss the T-shirts saying 'read the transcript' -- except that we can’t," he noted.

"As the president knows, it was never released, just this summary. What we know is not the exact wording that the president used when speaking on the telephone with the president of Ukraine," he explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image