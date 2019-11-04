Quantcast
Ex-Klansman arrested hoarding explosives for alleged plot to attack synagogue with accomplice ‘Mexican Hitler’

Published

1 min ago

on

A Colorado man has been charged with domestic terrorism over an alleged plot to blow up a Jewish synagogue in Pueblo.

The Denver Post reported that 27-year-old Richard Holzer was arrested in possession of explosives after he met with an undercover agent at a motel on Friday.

According to an affidavit filed on Saturday, Holzer had planned to use the explosives on a synagogue in Colorado.

“Holzer stated that he did not think anyone would be there, but that if they were, Holzer would not care because they would be Jews,” the complaint said.

In addition to explosives, Holzer was said to have paid a man called “Mexican Hitler” to “hex and poison a local synagogue.” Holzer reportedly stated that he put arsenic in the water pipes of the synagogue on Oct. 31.

The affidavit said that the suspect was preparing for an upcoming racial war.

Holzer is facing domestic terrorism charges of attempting to obstruct a religious service with explosives or fire.

State Department consulted with Hannity to decide fate of ousted Ukraine ambassador: bombshell testimony

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testified last month that State Department officials told her that they would try to get to the bottom of the smear campaign being leveled against her by consulting with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

The transcript of testimony released by the House of Representatives Monday shows that Yovanovitch was asked by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) if she ever knew how Secretary of State Mike Pompeo felt about the attacks being made on her by Donald Trump Jr. and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Yovanovitch replied that she was told that State Department officials would get to the bottom of it by consulting with Hannity.

Here are 9 of the biggest bombshells in newly released transcripts from ex-State Dept officials

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Transcripts from testimony by two former high-ranking State Department officials were released -- showing their concerns about President Donald Trump's efforts to corrupt the agency they served.

Maria Yovanovitch, who was forced out as ambassador to Ukraine, and Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, each told a House impeachment inquiry about the president's actions toward Ukraine and threats they faced from the White House.

Here are some of the biggest bombshells from their testimony:

1. Yovanovitch told investigators that Rudy Giuliani and Ukraine's former prosecutor general "had plans" and "were going to, you know, do things, including to me," because "two individuals from Florida" working with Giuliani — Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were indicted last month — wanted her out as ambassador for their own business reasons.

Impeachment inquiry testimony reveals ex-ambassador was ‘threatened’ by Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, told House lawmakers that she felt threatened by remarks made by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, a House committee released the transcript of Yovanovitch's deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Yovanovitch testified that she took remarks made by Trump as a threat during a telephone conference call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. A number of officials raised red flags after the president called for Zelensky to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

