Ex-McConnell chief of staff warns the GOP should be ‘genuinely alarmed’ by Tuesday’s election defeats

Josh Holmes, the former chief of staff for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), thinks that his party has plenty of reasons to worry after Tuesday’s elections.

The most high-profile Republican loss was the apparent defeat of Trump-loving Tea Party Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky, but Democrats scored major victories in races in Virginia and Pennsylvania as well.

It’s these lower-profile losses, Holmes argues, that should be the biggest concern for the GOP.

“Taking a step back from KY and looking at all the elections last night, GOP should be most concerned about what happened in local elections in Chester, Delaware and Bucks County, PA last night,” he writes on Twitter. “That is genuinely alarming if you know the voting history.”

As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “Democrats will hold all five seats on the Delaware County Council, a Republican stronghold since the Civil War, and also assumed a majority on the legislative body in Chester County.” Additionally, the Inquirer reports that “in Bucks County, Democrats also held a late lead for control of the board of commissioners in a close race.”