Ex-Republican Justin Amash roasts his former party for disastrous impeachment hearings: ‘Is there a mercy rule?’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) had some fun at the expense of his former party on Wednesday in the midst of European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland’s damning testimony during House impeachment hearings.

After watching Sondland testify that there was an explicit quid-pro-quo agreement linking launching investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden with holding a face-to-face meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Amash declared that the EU ambassador “has eviscerated the Trump/Republican narrative.”

He then jokingly asked if there was “a mercy rule for congressional hearings” given how badly the hearings have gone for Trump so far.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez then replied to Amash’s tweet by declaring that the “mercy rule” is “called resignation.”

Amash broke ranks with his party earlier this year when he called for Trump’s impeachment after reading special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election that outlined multiple instances of potential obstruction of justice committed by the president. He has since registered as an independent.

