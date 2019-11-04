Quantcast
Connect with us

Impeachment inquiry testimony reveals ex-ambassador was ‘threatened’ by Trump

Published

6 mins ago

on

Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, told House lawmakers that she felt threatened by remarks made by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, a House committee released the transcript of Yovanovitch’s deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Yovanovitch testified that she took remarks made by Trump as a threat during a telephone conference call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. A number of officials raised red flags after the president called for Zelensky to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her testimony, Yovanovitch was asked about Trump’s statement on the call with Zelensky, where he vowed that the then-ambassador was going to “go through some things.”

“I didn’t know what it meant,” she said. “I was very concerned. I still am… You know, there’s a universe of what it could mean.”

Yovanovitch speculated that Trump loyalists at the State Department or FBI could be investigating her.

“I mean, I just simply don’t know what this could mean, but it does not leave me in a comfortable position,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Impeachment inquiry testimony reveals ex-ambassador was ‘threatened’ by Trump

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, told House lawmakers that she felt threatened by remarks made by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, a House committee released the transcript of Yovanovitch's deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Yovanovitch testified that she took remarks made by Trump as a threat during a telephone conference call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. A number of officials raised red flags after the president called for Zelensky to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump busted for ‘ludicrous’ lie to UK family whose son was killed by American official’s wife

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump last week told his political ally Nigel Farage that unnamed lawyers were to blame for an aborted meeting between the wife of an American diplomat and the family of a British teenager whom she killed while driving on the wrong side of the road.

However, a spokesman for the family now tells CNN's Daniel Dale that Trump's attempt to blame lawyers to the failed meeting attempt is nothing more than a "lie."

Last month, Trump drew headlines when he invited the family of the late British teen Harry Dunn to meet with Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American official who fatally struck the 19-year-old's motorcycle this past August. The Dunn family spokesman now tells Dale that they backed out of the meeting on their own and that no lawyers were involved in that decision

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘To the Supreme Court’: Jay Sekulow admits Trump is almost out of options for withholding tax returns

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, insisted on Monday that he would appeal to the Supreme Court after a lower court said that a grand jury can see the president's tax records.

In a ruling on Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the president's immunity from federal prosecution "does not bar the enforcement of a state grand jury subpoena."

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. is pursuing a case related to hush money that was paid to several women who allegedly had affairs with Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image