Impeachment inquiry testimony reveals ex-ambassador was ‘threatened’ by Trump

Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, told House lawmakers that she felt threatened by remarks made by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, a House committee released the transcript of Yovanovitch’s deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Yovanovitch testified that she took remarks made by Trump as a threat during a telephone conference call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. A number of officials raised red flags after the president called for Zelensky to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

During her testimony, Yovanovitch was asked about Trump’s statement on the call with Zelensky, where he vowed that the then-ambassador was going to “go through some things.”

“I didn’t know what it meant,” she said. “I was very concerned. I still am… You know, there’s a universe of what it could mean.”

Yovanovitch speculated that Trump loyalists at the State Department or FBI could be investigating her.

“I mean, I just simply don’t know what this could mean, but it does not leave me in a comfortable position,” she explained.

