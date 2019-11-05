Ex-Watergate prosecutor demolishes conservative lawyer’s attacks on impeachment: ‘This is not a thin case!’

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman on Tuesday demolished former Whitewater attorney Robert Ray after he tried to argue that the impeachment case against President Donald Trump was “thin.”

Akerman began by laying out how the Constitution explicitly says that impeachment was designed for actions such as the president’s efforts to extort Ukraine into investigating his political opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Constitution provides for bribery as an act… for impeachment,” he said. “We clearly have bribery here, we have a quid pro quo, we have a corrupt intent… the improper purpose here was using the levers of government, the $400 million appropriated by Congress, in order to get the Ukrainian government to assist Trump in his reelection campaign by investigating the Bidens!”

Ray tried to throw cold water on this, however, and argued that it would be tough to say that Trump was seeking a thing of value with his calls to have a foreign government investigate his rivals. He then said that it might be tough to impeach the president over the “thin case” that he’s seen so far.

“This is not a thin case!” Akerman shot back. “There is tons of evidence of corrupt intent!”

He then went on to compare the case to that leveled against former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was impeached for allegedly extorting the Chicago Tribune unless it fired writers who were critical of his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.