Experts baffled as White House uses ‘Trump University economics’ to claim 303,000 new jobs

According to reports from this Friday morning, US employers added 128,000 jobs despite a General Motors strike that dragged down payrolls and the loss of 20,000 temporary census workers. While the news is definitely a boon for President Trump, some experts are wondering why he felt the need to be misleading regarding news that’s good for him.

“Wow, a blowout JOBS number just out, adjusted for revisions and the General Motors strike, 303,000,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “This is far greater than expectations. USA ROCKS!”

Wow, a blowout JOBS number just out, adjusted for revisions and the General Motors strike, 303,000. This is far greater than expectations. USA ROCKS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

In his tweet, Trump inexplicably inflated the job numbers by 175,000. Almost immediately, people weighed in wondering where he got the number from.

Where is this 303,000 figure coming from? Am I missing something in the report? https://t.co/rpzwNdecYv — Dustin P. Walsh (@dustinpwalsh) November 1, 2019

Trump inflates job numbers by more than 100,000. Market Watch: "Employment might have grown by close to 200,000 last month absent the GM strike and the end of 20,000 temporary Census jobs." https://t.co/rNOX2XZHoF https://t.co/9Bm8zORWnT — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) November 1, 2019

Here’s the rundown. The revisions cover August and September, so do not count as jobs added in October, and you can’t just remove the drag from Census jobs unless you remove the adding of those jobs from previous reports.https://t.co/DeAORYXcAv — Victoria Guida (@vtg2) November 1, 2019

Here's how Larry Kudlow explains the math behind Trump's "303,000" jobs claim. Let me know if you can permeate the smoke. I'm choking. https://t.co/EyC8ECDiha pic.twitter.com/h5Zn1NA8dr — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 1, 2019

I mean I can see adding back the GM numbers. You don't add back the prior month revisions to the current month. And even if you did you don't get to 303,000. — Steve Goldstein (@MKTWgoldstein) November 1, 2019

Trump Univerity Economics 101. — Tяumps New Boss (@TrumpsNewBoss) November 1, 2019

