Experts baffled as White House uses ‘Trump University economics’ to claim 303,000 new jobs

43 mins ago

According to reports from this Friday morning, US employers added 128,000 jobs despite a General Motors strike that dragged down payrolls and the loss of 20,000 temporary census workers. While the news is definitely a boon for President Trump, some experts are wondering why he felt the need to be misleading regarding news that’s good for him.

“Wow, a blowout JOBS number just out, adjusted for revisions and the General Motors strike, 303,000,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “This is far greater than expectations. USA ROCKS!”

In his tweet, Trump inexplicably inflated the job numbers by 175,000. Almost immediately, people weighed in wondering where he got the number from.

Trump and his ‘oblivious’ legal team are unprepared to handle impeachment now that it’s a reality: biographer

4 mins ago

November 1, 2019

Now that the impeachment of Donald Trump is all but certain to move quickly through the House and then to the Senate for trial, one of the president's long-time observers and author of a book on the president's business dealings claims the president's way of handling legal issues, as well as his unimpressive legal team, don't bode well for him impeachment hits the Senate floor.

Writing from his perch at Bloomberg, author Tim O'Brien said the "chaos" that Trump surrounds himself with as a defense won't work under the strict rules of Senate impeachment proceedings.

Trump-loving Franklin Graham says extorting a foreign country to ‘investigate’ political opponents ‘is a good thing’

7 mins ago

November 1, 2019

Franklin Graham, a top and influential supporter of Donald Trump, is once again rushing to defend the embattled President, as usual by twisting morality into a pretzel. Graham, who uses his famous late father’s reputation to portray himself as an icon of morality, now is now suggesting that extortion is OK and sidelining diplomacy and acceptable law enforcement methods to manufacture dirt on a political opponent “is a good thing.”

California wildfires signal the arrival of a planetary fire age

11 mins ago

November 1, 2019

Another autumn, more fires, more refugees and incinerated homes. For California, flames have become the colors of fall.

Free-burning fire is the proximate provocation for the havoc, since its ember storms are engulfing landscapes. But in the hands of humans, combustion is also the deeper cause. Modern societies are burning lithic landscapes - once-living biomass now fossilized into coal, gas and oil - which is aggravating the burning of living landscapes.

The influence doesn’t come only through climate change, although that is clearly a factor. The transition to a fossil fuel civilization also affects how people in industrial societies live on the land and what kind of fire practices they adopt.

