Fatal stabbing over Popeye’s chicken sandwich in Washington, DC suburb: report
Another instance of violence over a Popeye’s chicken sandwich was reported on Monday evening.
“A person is dead after a stabbing inside a Prince George’s County Popeyes, according to sources,” Fox 5 DC reported. “The incident happened at a Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Monday evening.”
“Sources say the incident began following an altercation over a chicken sandwich,” the station reported.
BREAKING: Sources say someone has been stabbed to death over a Popeye's chicken sandwich at the Popeye's in Oxon Hill. We are on our way to learn more. @fox5dc
— Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019
