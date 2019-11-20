FBI officials are scared to look into Ukraine — because of what Trump did to the ones who investigated Russia: report

According to Yahoo News, the FBI is interested in interviewing the CIA whistleblower whose complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine triggered the impeachment inquiry — but at least some FBI agents are frightened of getting involved because of how the president declared partisan political war on the agents who investigated his campaign’s contacts with Russia.

One former senior FBI official said that while many agents were eager to pursue this evidence, others “didn’t want to touch [the whistleblower complaint] with a 10-foot pole because of the Russia investigation.”

Trump spent months raging against the Russia probe, which was ultimately taken over by former special counsel Robert Mueller, as a “hoax” and a “witch hunt.” He fired high-ranking FBI officials including Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and he and his allies attacked some FBI officials involved by name, including Peter Strzok.