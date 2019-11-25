Federal judge orders Pentagon and OMB to turn over documents discussing blocked Ukraine military aid

On Monday, a federal judge ordered the release of over 200 documents relating to communications regarding the delay in military aid appropriated to Ukraine.

The order, from D.C. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, requires the release of correspondence between the Department of Defense, the Pentagon comptroller, and the Office of Management and Budget. Per CNN’s Manu Raju, 106 pages must be turned over to the Center for Public Integrity by December 12, and another 100 must be released by December 20 as part of a FOIA lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The documents could shed greater light on how the order to delay release of the aid was given, which is a central issue in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.