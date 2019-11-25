Quantcast
Federal judge orders Pentagon and OMB to turn over documents discussing blocked Ukraine military aid

29 mins ago

On Monday, a federal judge ordered the release of over 200 documents relating to communications regarding the delay in military aid appropriated to Ukraine.

The order, from D.C. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, requires the release of correspondence between the Department of Defense, the Pentagon comptroller, and the Office of Management and Budget. Per CNN’s Manu Raju, 106 pages must be turned over to the Center for Public Integrity by December 12, and another 100 must be released by December 20 as part of a FOIA lawsuit.

The documents could shed greater light on how the order to delay release of the aid was given, which is a central issue in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.


Judge rules former White House counsel McGahn must obey House subpoena to testify

13 mins ago

November 25, 2019

Former White House counsel Don McGahn can no longer avoid testifying in the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry.

A judge ruled on Monday that McGahn cannot continued defying a subpoena, dealing a major blow to the White House's efforts to keep its former top lawyer from testifying.

McGahn is a key witness to President Donald Trump's potential obstruction of justice, as he testified under oath that the president gave him orders to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and then ordered McGahn to cover up this order by creating a falsified record that would contradict his own sworn testimony.

Legal experts weigh in on Rudy Giuliani’s ‘jaw-dropping’ deal with Ukrainian oligarch: ‘Explicit, criminal corruption’

47 mins ago

November 25, 2019

Rudy Giuliani’s name has come up many times during the public testimony for the House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, often confirming that in Ukraine, the Trump attorney and former New York City mayor aggressively pushed for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. And some more information about Giuliani surfaced on Monday, when the New York Times reported that Dmitri Firtash — a Ukrainian oligarch facing criminal charges in the U.S. — had told the publication that Giuliani and two of his associates (Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman) offered to use their U.S. Justice Department connections to help him. And in return, Firtash alleged, they wanted dirt on the Bidens.

