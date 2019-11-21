Fiona Hill’s attorney rips the administration: Trump ‘co-opted’ US foreign policy for his own ends

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” National Security Council official Fiona Hill’s attorney, Ambassador Lee Wolosky, broke down the implications of his client’s testimony.

“The phrase that she used to describe [E.U. Ambassador Gordon] Sondland’s mission, a ‘domestic political errand,’ a lot of people have said that was a big takeaway from today, that sort of encapsulated what was going on here,” said Cooper. “Does she agree?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, yeah,” said Wolosky. “As she testified to, I think that what she began to notice is that, in fact, this really wasn’t an irregular or shadow foreign policy effort, as some people have called it. It was actually domestic politics. She was doing national security, as were others, and foreign policy, and Sondland and Giuliani were taking steps to advance the political interests of the president. And I think that what she crystallized is how pernicious it can be when our national security and when our foreign policy decision making is basically co-opted or held hostage to the individual political interests of one individual.”

Watch below: