Quantcast
Connect with us

Fireworks as GOP congressman asks ‘where is the impeachable offense?’ — and immediately withdraws question when witness responds

Published

11 mins ago

on

Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe is getting a fair share of mocking online after asking impeachment hearing witnesses what President Donald Trump has done that is impeachable – then stopping one of the witnesses tried to respond.

The Texas Congressman, apparently unhappy that his question was about to get some form of response – or, at least, pushback, from Ambassador Bill Taylor, appeared nervous, yelled over Taylor, stopped the diplomat from answering, then went so far as to withdraw his question when Taylor tried to answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where is the impeachable offense in that call?” Ratcliffe asked, referring to Trump’s infamous July 25 call with the president of Ukraine.

“Are either of you here today to assert there was an impeachable offense on that call? Shout it out!” Ratcliffe said, sarcastically, demanding an answer from either of the witnesses. “Anyone?”

Frustrated, Ratcliffe – who Trump once tried to nominate to be Director of National Intelligence, but isn’t qualified and his resume had been “exaggerated” – looked down at his notes.

“Mr. Ratcliffe, if I could just respond,” Ambassador Taylor said, attempting to answer. “If I could just reiterate –”

“I’ve got one minute left,” Ratcliffe interjected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know you’ve only got a minute left,” Ambassador Taylor, who has proven to be nearly stoic and a straight shooter, said, somewhat frustrated.

Chairman Adam Schiff then intervened: “You asked the witness a question, the witness will –”

“I withdraw the question!” Rep. Ratcliffe declared, interrupting both Chairman Schiff and Ambassador Taylor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratcliffe then demanded the clock get suspended – stopped – saying, “I withdrew the question” as Schiff took control.

Taylor finally got to answer: “I’m not here to decide anything about impeachment,” he announced, rightfully. “This is your job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Commentary

First day of impeachment hearings makes it damningly clear how much Trump’s actions in Ukraine benefited Putin

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

In his opening remarks on the first day of public impeachment hearings, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a hardcore Donald Trump lackey, tried to sell Republican claims that the president is the victim of a Democratic conspiracy. Nunes declared, "After the spectacular implosion of their Russia hoax on July 24, in which they spent years denouncing any Republican who ever shook hands with a Russian, on July 25 they turned on a dime and now claim the real malfeasance is Republicans’ dealings with Ukraine."

Continue Reading

Facebook

Fireworks as GOP congressman asks ‘where is the impeachable offense?’ — and immediately withdraws question when witness responds

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe is getting a fair share of mocking online after asking impeachment hearing witnesses what President Donald Trump has done that is impeachable – then stopping one of the witnesses tried to respond.

The Texas Congressman, apparently unhappy that his question was about to get some form of response – or, at least, pushback, from Ambassador Bill Taylor, appeared nervous, yelled over Taylor, stopped the diplomat from answering, then went so far as to withdraw his question when Taylor tried to answer.

Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe is getting a fair share of mocking online after asking impeachment hearing witnesses what President Donald Trump has done that is impeachable – then stopping one of the witnesses tried to respond.

Continue Reading
 

CNN

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria reveals how he almost got ensnared in Trump’s Ukraine scandal

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

CNN International reporter Fareed Zakaria revealed Wednesday that he was the one chosen to do the interview with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he was expecting to announce the investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

According to Zakaria, he went to Kyiv to do research and prepare for the interview, but just after news of the whistleblower report became public, "the interview fell apart."

"First, let me be clear. Of course, we had no knowledge that President Zelensky was going to announce this investigation into the Bidens and into 2016 during the interview," Zakaria told CNN's Jake Tapper after Wednesday's impeachment hearings had concluded.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image