Fireworks as GOP congressman asks ‘where is the impeachable offense?’ — and immediately withdraws question when witness responds
Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe is getting a fair share of mocking online after asking impeachment hearing witnesses what President Donald Trump has done that is impeachable – then stopping one of the witnesses tried to respond.
The Texas Congressman, apparently unhappy that his question was about to get some form of response – or, at least, pushback, from Ambassador Bill Taylor, appeared nervous, yelled over Taylor, stopped the diplomat from answering, then went so far as to withdraw his question when Taylor tried to answer.
“Where is the impeachable offense in that call?” Ratcliffe asked, referring to Trump’s infamous July 25 call with the president of Ukraine.
“Are either of you here today to assert there was an impeachable offense on that call? Shout it out!” Ratcliffe said, sarcastically, demanding an answer from either of the witnesses. “Anyone?”
Frustrated, Ratcliffe – who Trump once tried to nominate to be Director of National Intelligence, but isn’t qualified and his resume had been “exaggerated” – looked down at his notes.
“Mr. Ratcliffe, if I could just respond,” Ambassador Taylor said, attempting to answer. “If I could just reiterate –”
“I’ve got one minute left,” Ratcliffe interjected.
“I know you’ve only got a minute left,” Ambassador Taylor, who has proven to be nearly stoic and a straight shooter, said, somewhat frustrated.
Chairman Adam Schiff then intervened: “You asked the witness a question, the witness will –”
“I withdraw the question!” Rep. Ratcliffe declared, interrupting both Chairman Schiff and Ambassador Taylor.
Ratcliffe then demanded the clock get suspended – stopped – saying, “I withdrew the question” as Schiff took control.
Taylor finally got to answer: “I’m not here to decide anything about impeachment,” he announced, rightfully. “This is your job.”
Bill Taylor: I'm not here "to decide about impeachment." That's Congress' job https://t.co/LcYfFeSZim pic.twitter.com/XaWX5pZmlU
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 13, 2019
Ratcliffe tries to get Schiff to reset the clock at 1:00 as his time dwindles down to 22 seconds. Ratcliffe withdraws question. Ratcliffe tries to get clock reset like they do in football after a penalty. Schiff tells him "no." Says he has "22 seconds." Laughter in audience
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 13, 2019
Commentary
First day of impeachment hearings makes it damningly clear how much Trump’s actions in Ukraine benefited Putin
In his opening remarks on the first day of public impeachment hearings, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a hardcore Donald Trump lackey, tried to sell Republican claims that the president is the victim of a Democratic conspiracy. Nunes declared, "After the spectacular implosion of their Russia hoax on July 24, in which they spent years denouncing any Republican who ever shook hands with a Russian, on July 25 they turned on a dime and now claim the real malfeasance is Republicans’ dealings with Ukraine."
Fireworks as GOP congressman asks ‘where is the impeachable offense?’ — and immediately withdraws question when witness responds
Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe is getting a fair share of mocking online after asking impeachment hearing witnesses what President Donald Trump has done that is impeachable – then stopping one of the witnesses tried to respond.
The Texas Congressman, apparently unhappy that his question was about to get some form of response – or, at least, pushback, from Ambassador Bill Taylor, appeared nervous, yelled over Taylor, stopped the diplomat from answering, then went so far as to withdraw his question when Taylor tried to answer.
Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe is getting a fair share of mocking online after asking impeachment hearing witnesses what President Donald Trump has done that is impeachable – then stopping one of the witnesses tried to respond.
CNN
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria reveals how he almost got ensnared in Trump’s Ukraine scandal
CNN International reporter Fareed Zakaria revealed Wednesday that he was the one chosen to do the interview with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he was expecting to announce the investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
According to Zakaria, he went to Kyiv to do research and prepare for the interview, but just after news of the whistleblower report became public, "the interview fell apart."
"First, let me be clear. Of course, we had no knowledge that President Zelensky was going to announce this investigation into the Bidens and into 2016 during the interview," Zakaria told CNN's Jake Tapper after Wednesday's impeachment hearings had concluded.