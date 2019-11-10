First round of impeachment witnesses are too credible for Republicans to attack: GOP strategist
Republican strategist Susan Del Percio explained during an appearance on MSNBC’s “KasieDC” that the first witnesses that Democrats are calling for the impeachment investigation hearings this week are impossible to discredit.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin, Del Percio said that she anticipates the first things Republicans intend to do is work to take down any witnesses brought to the hearings this week. The problem, however, is that they are far too credible.
“They are going to try and discredit the witnesses. But as Sam Stein said, they are impeachable witnesses. These are all government servants, people who have dedicated their lives not just to their post, but in [Bill] Taylor’s case; he served in Vietnam. These are very accomplished people.”
She also anticipated that Republicans would try to do procedural things to muck up the hearings, but it might make them look bad to the general public who wants to hear what the people have to say. Two officials, in particular, Reps. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), are known for dramatic flair during hearings.
“I think that can backfire on them,” Del Percio said. “So, the narrative that the Democrats have to give is a very smooth one, which is why the opening of the hearings, when you have 45 minutes to ask questions by professional staff, will make a huge difference in contrast to some of the other hearings we have seen.”
Rudy Giuliani was traveling on the dime of private clients — while doing work for Trump: report
Rudy Giuliani told Daily Beast politics editor Sam Stein that the private clients were the ones behind paying for his international efforts on behalf of President Donald Trump.
During an appearance on MSNBC's "Kasie DC," Stein said he was trying to get to the bottom of who was funding all of the efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
"I had to ask Rudy that very question because I was curious who’s funding this stuff," said Stein. "Is it a private client, is it Donald Trump? He has private clients and said that he was traveling to places like Madrid, for instance, on their dime for separate president and just happened to be doing this quasi-diplomatic Ukrainian policy while there. Now, I don’t know if that’s believable or not. But where the money goes does actually raise a number of questions, as Susan noted. And it is something that the lawmakers, at least one lawmaker on the impeachment inquiry told me, is a point of emphasis and inquiry for them. Because they want to know exactly who was funding it for what purpose and whether there was laws violated because of it."
Rex Tillerson told Nikki Haley the only way to ‘save the country’ was to ‘undermine’ Trump
New revelations are being released from Nikki Haley's book With All Due Respect, chief of staff Gen. John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were working within the White House to protect the country.
“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote, according to a copy obtained by Slate. “It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing.”