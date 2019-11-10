First round of impeachment witnesses are too credible for Republicans to attack: GOP strategist

Republican strategist Susan Del Percio explained during an appearance on MSNBC’s “KasieDC” that the first witnesses that Democrats are calling for the impeachment investigation hearings this week are impossible to discredit.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin, Del Percio said that she anticipates the first things Republicans intend to do is work to take down any witnesses brought to the hearings this week. The problem, however, is that they are far too credible.

“They are going to try and discredit the witnesses. But as Sam Stein said, they are impeachable witnesses. These are all government servants, people who have dedicated their lives not just to their post, but in [Bill] Taylor’s case; he served in Vietnam. These are very accomplished people.”

She also anticipated that Republicans would try to do procedural things to muck up the hearings, but it might make them look bad to the general public who wants to hear what the people have to say. Two officials, in particular, Reps. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), are known for dramatic flair during hearings.

“I think that can backfire on them,” Del Percio said. “So, the narrative that the Democrats have to give is a very smooth one, which is why the opening of the hearings, when you have 45 minutes to ask questions by professional staff, will make a huge difference in contrast to some of the other hearings we have seen.”

Watch the full commentary below: