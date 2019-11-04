Florida commissioners echo Trump’s claim of ‘fake news’ — while blocking library’s NYT subscription

President Donald Trump had only been in office for eight days when he first bashed The New York Times as “fake news” on Twitter.

Since then — despite taking a solemn oath to defend the free press — he has made the allegation three dozen times.

The newspaper has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Trump White House, but Trump’s message been received by his supporters.

“The Citrus County Commission came to a consensus at the end of October: The county should not spend roughly $2,700 annually to buy digital subscriptions to the New York Times for the 70,000 library-card holders who reside in the county,” the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.

“Do we really need to subscribe to the New York Times?” one commissioner asked at the hearing

“Why the heck would we spend money on something like that?” another wondered.

Commissioner Scott Carnahan echoed the president while explaining his decision.

“Fake news, I agree with President Trump,” Carnahan said.

“I don’t want he New York Times in this county. I don’t agree with it, I don’t like ’em, it’s fake news and I’m voting no,” Carnahan argued.

