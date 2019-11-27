Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida man steals fire chief’s truck — then nearly sets himself on fire while in jail

Published

1 min ago

on

A Florida man is accused of starting several fires throughout Cocoa before stealing a fire truck, police told FloridaToday.com.

According to the report, Michael Simpson was spotted Tuesday morning, throwing a brick around outside of a credit union. He momentarily laid down in the bank’s drive-thru and then urinated on the grass.

He was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail, where he proceeded to take out matches and light the tank top he was wearing on fire, the arrest report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police now say that Simpson was responsible for a series of fires in Cocoa Saturday evening. One fire was a dumpster on one street and a trash pin at a park pavilion. He then stole a Ford F-250 assigned to the district fire chief who was responding to a fire alarm at the time.

“Simpson was arrested and is being held at the Brevard County Jail in lieu of $17,500 bond. He is being charged with arson, criminal mischief and breach of peace,” the report said.

The report contributes to the long-running meme that Florida men have a knack for making news.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Washington Post columnist explains the sinister reasons Trump wants a ‘War on Thanksgiving’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

Washington Post columnist Max Boot believes that President Donald Trump wants a "War on Thanksgiving" for very sinister reasons.

During his Florida rally Tuesday, Trump announced that "some people" don't want to say "Thanksgiving" anymore. It was a claim that was news to progressives on Twitter, joking that no one told them. A liberal Twitter account mocked the claim with the hashtag #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving, to which many replied: "Thanksgiving."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Panicked Giuliani attorney forces him to call to Trump to say ‘insurance policy’ threat was only a ‘joke’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani have reportedly insisted that he tell the president of the United States that he was only joking when he said that he had an "insurance policy" to prevent him from being thrown "under the bus."

Reuters reported that attorney Robert Costello told Giuliani to take back his claim about having dirt on President Donald Trump.

The attorney, Robert Costello, said Giuliani “at my insistence” had called Trump “within the last day” to emphasize that he had not been serious when he said he had an “insurance policy, if thrown under the bus.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani freaks out at CNN’s ‘trickery’ after it accurately quotes his past Ukraine statements

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani grew angry with CNN reporters on Wednesday after they accurately quoted past contradictory statements the former New York mayor made about trying to dig up dirt on Vice President Joe Biden.

The controversy in this case revolves around Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is facing extradition to the United States on bribery charges and who currently resides in Vienna.

Continue Reading
 
 