For Texas Governor Greg Abbott protecting ‘religious liberty’ appears to apply only to anti-LGBTQ hate

Governor Greg Abbott is a strong proponent of religious liberty. The Texas Republican in May signed a bill protecting religious liberty, announcing, “I will always fight to preserve our religious liberty as Americans, and as Texans.”

Over the summer when the local government of San Antonio wanted to ban the Christian chicken chain Chick-fil-A from its airport food court over the company’s long history of supporting anti-LGBTQ charities, Gov. Abbott signed into law the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill. Twice.

“Texas protects religious liberty,” Gov. Abbott declared. “No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization.”

Today I signed the ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ law in Texas. And, had a great lunch. No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization. Texas protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/1QwSTuoWu0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 19, 2019

“The Save Chick-fil-A legislation that I’m about to sign is a victory for religious freedom in Texas,” he claimed.

But for Governor Abbott that religious liberty is effectively a one-way street.

On Monday Chick-fil-A announced it would narrow the number of recipients its charity donates to, to focus on hunger, homelessness, and education. As a result it will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ non-profits including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Abbott isn’t having it, and made clear he apparently will boycott Chick-fil-A as a result.

Retweeting the news of Chick-fil-A’s decision to help reduce hunger and homelessness and help improve education, the Texas governor posted a tweet Monday night announcing he would be dining at a Texas barbecue restaurant Bill Miller’s,

I’m headed to Bill Miller’s tonight.https://t.co/2u2VrquGjn — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 19, 2019

Abbott was willing to go all out to support and protect Chick-fil-A when the company was supporting anti-LGBTQ hate. When they stopped, he pulled his support – in a very public way.

In other words, Abbott’s desire to protect “religious liberty” only applies if that “liberty” is being used to attack LGBTQ people.