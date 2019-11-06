Former DA Pam Bondi, who was suspected of pay-to-play, lands White House job to assist in Trump impeachment defense
Former Florida Republican District Attorney Pam Bondi, who suffered from questionable ethical choices while in office, will join the White House in a taxpayer-funded role to create messaging to defend President Donald Trump against all-but-certain charges of impeachment.
Bondi “will be tasked with assisting on communications and strategy and other special projects,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
But Politico describes Bondi’s role a bit differently, saying she will be a “senior adviser and legal guru, who can help to make President Donald Trump’s case on TV.”
A top supporter of President Trump, Florida GOP Congresman Matt Gaetz, who also has a history of questionable ethics choices, heaped unwarranted praise on his fellow Floridian.
“It’s going to be important for White House to marshal legal minds around the country to carry the president’s message and defense during impeachment, and Pam Bondi is respected by attorneys general past and present as a consequence of her leadership in her time in Florida.”
During Bondi’s time as Florida’s top law enforcement officer, she looked the other way despite 22 complaints filed against Donald Trump’s fake university. Trump ultimately paid $25 million to settle a group of lawsuits from several states, lead by New York.
Attorney General Bondi did not join those lawsuits, but she did at about the same time as she refused to investigate or prosecutor Trump for fraud, accept a $25,000 campaign donation from him, and donations from at least one other Trump family member in what The New York Times suggested was a “pay-to-play” scheme. Bondi denied doing anything improper.
One activist group alleged it had uncovered $635,000 in questionable donations to Bondi’s campaign, and filed an FBI complaint.
Bondi came under fire for attacking marriage equality as Florida’s AG, suggesting gay couples do not maintain “stable and enduring family units,” which is false. She even went as far as filing an “emergency” petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to block marriage for same-sex couples from being allowed in her state. Bondi was caught lying about a honoring LGBT Pride.
As a candidate for re-election to her post as AG, Bondi literally had the execution of a death row inmate rescheduled so she could attend a fundraiser.
CNN
CNN’s Jim Acosta lays out damning record of how Trump’s allies have changed their story on Ukraine
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through how dramatically President Donald Trump and his allies have changed their story on the Ukraine scandal as new facts have emerged.
"The White House is bracing for the upcoming public hearings in the inquiry, and getting more nervous about the newly-released testimony from senior officials, like the top diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who revised his recollections to say there was a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian president. But aides to the president still don't see a quid pro quo ... The presidents' loyalists are changing their tune on the inquiry, now claiming the administration was too incoherent engage in a quid pro quo."
Breaking Banner
Saudi royals used ex-Twitter employees to help spy on political enemies: Justice Department
On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Justice Department is charging two former Twitter employees, Ahmad Abouammo and Ali Alzabarah, in an alleged scheme to help the government of Saudi Arabia spy on the accounts of their political enemies.
Abouammo, a U.S. citizen, is accused of spying on the Twitter accounts of three users that discussed the regime, and falsifying an invoice to obstruct federal law enforcement. Alzabarah, a Saudi national, allegedly gained the personal information of over 6,000 accounts in 2015 for the government of Riyadh, including that of dissident Omar Abdulaziz. Ahmed Almutairi, a second Saudi citizen, allegedly acted as a liaison between these two employees and the Saudi government.
Breaking Banner
‘Trump has cheated since he was 20 years old’: Biographer warns the pattern will continue in 2020 race
At the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is the issue of the administration seeking foreign election interference to essentially "cheat" in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump biographer Tim O'Brien, who wrote the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, told MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday to expect the president to continue seeking to cheat in his re-election bid.
"Can you imagine any scenario where Republicans are forced by the fact patterns, by public opinion, to call down there and say we’ve got to censor you, we’ve got to do something," Wallace asked.