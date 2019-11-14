Former GOP lawmaker criticizes his party’s impeachment stance: They ‘seem to be okay with not knowing all the facts’

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former FBI official and Nevada Republican state Sen. Greg Brower broke down one of his key frustrations with how his party is handling the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“I’m a Republican who has never agreed with everything in the Republican Party platform. Most of it I did, and that’s why I was a Republican elected official, and felt comfortable as one, but things have changed,” said Brower. “I guess what I’m most surprised at is the number of Republicans, both in Congress and just out there in the country, who seem to be okay with not knowing all the facts, who seem to be okay with the president directing witnesses who clearly have information relevant to this inquiry, directing them to not cooperate and testify.”

“I respect everyone, every Republican’s decision, potentially, upon listening to the facts to decide it’s not impeachable, or the Senate and it’s not removable conduct,” added Brower. “But to not even want to get the facts, that surprises me.”

Watch below: