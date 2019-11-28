Former Navy Secretary Spencer issues warning to US allies — and lambasts Trump — in blistering op-ed

In a blistering op-ed for the Washington Post, former U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer is highly critical of the way President Donald Trump has handled military policy — especially when it comes to the case of U.S. Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.
“The case of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who was charged with multiple war crimes before being convicted of a single lesser charge earlier this year, was troubling enough before things became even more troubling over the past few weeks,” Spencer asserts.
Gallagher, Spencer notes, was “formally charged with more than a dozen criminal acts, including premeditated murder, which occurred during his eighth deployment overseas.” And by interfering in the matter, Spencer stresses, Trump showed a lack of understanding of how the United States military works.
“President Trump involved himself in the case almost from the start,” Spencer points out. “Before the trial began in March, I received two calls from the president asking me to lift Gallagher’s confinement in a Navy brig; I pushed back twice.”
Spencer (who was fired) wraps up his op-ed by emphasizing that when Trump doesn’t allow military justice to play out naturally, he sends a troubling messaging to the United States’ allies around the world.
“The public should know that we have extensive screening procedures in place to assess the health and wellbeing of our forces, but we must keep fine-tuning those procedures to prevent a case such as this one from happening again.” Spencer stresses. “More importantly, Americans need to know that 99.9 percent of our uniformed members always have, always are and always will make the right decision. Our allies need to know that we remain a force for good, and to please bear with us as we move through this moment in time.”
You can read the entire editorial here.
Happy Holidays!
… from all of us at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. This year, we’ve revealed efforts to sabotage solar power, exposed billionaire tax evasion by a major Trump donor and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
As the year comes to a close, we need your support to continue our reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Happy Holidays!
… from all of us here at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in progressive journalism — and we’re investing in it as other sites give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.