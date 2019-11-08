Former White House National Security staffer: Ukraine ‘quid pro quo’ extortion coordinated by Chief of Staff Mulvaney
Former Special Assistant to the President Fiona Hill, a National Security Council staffer responsible for Russia and Ukraine, testified before Congress that President Donald Trump’s extortion of Ukraine was coordinated by White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
“Ambassador Sondland, in front of the Ukrainians, as I came in, was talking about how he had an agreement with Chief of Staff Mulvaney for a meeting with the Ukrainians if they were going to go forward with investigations,” into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, Hill said, CNN reports, according to the House-released transcript.
Mulvaney, despite a congressional subpoena, refused to testify today.
Hill has worked for the most-recent three presidents.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Breaking Banner
EU ambassador ‘blurted out’ quid-pro-quo plan to Ukrainians even before Trump’s infamous call: Fiona Hill
Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified last month that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland spilled the beans on a quid-pro-quo plan just two weeks before President Donald Trump's now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Specifically, Hill told investigators that a quid-pro-quo proposal came up during a July 10th meeting with Ukrainian officials in which they were working to prepare for a potential face-to-face meeting between Trump and Zelensky.
"Then Ambassador Sondland blurted out: Well, we have an agreement with the chief of staff [Mick Mulvaney] for a meeting if these investigations in the energy sector start," she said.
A ‘freight train’ of damning info is about to slam into Trump — and the GOP knows it: Watergate investigator
According to the Judiciary Committee lawyer during the Watergate investigation, today's Republican Party sees a freight train coming at them as the impeachment trials begin.
In an MSNBC panel discussion, former Judiciary counsel Michael Conway said that it's important that the committees have taken the next steps to make the hearings public because the American people should be aware of what witnesses are revealing.
"Public hearings are going to be crucial," Conway said. "You will notice what Republicans were saying, they were demanding everything should be public. Now they saying, 'No public hearings! No public hearings!' Everything should be behind closed doors. They recognize what’s coming. A freight train is coming of information that’s going to sway public opinions that the president did something jeopardizing the national security and frankly was illegal."
Breaking Banner
Now Mike Bloomberg wants to be president: Why are these whiny billionaires all up in our faces?
There are many things that being a billionaire can buy you: Mansions, yachts, famous works of art, servants, secure spots at Ivy League schools for your kids, board seats on prestigious foundations. But perhaps the most important thing that being a billionaire buys you is the opportunity to live in a world where everyone around you is kissing your ass. People will fawn over you like you're the smartest person in the world, especially if they want some of your money. Politicians, activists and especially fundraisers eagerly agree with every word that falls out of your mouth like it's the truest pearl of wisdom. Even the most self-aware among us, if we were living such a life, would start to think our farts smelled like roses and that any criticism, no matter how mild, was a serious oppression no human being should endure.