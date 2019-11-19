Four shootings in Philly — in 20-minutes — leave one dead and five wounded

Police in Philadelphia are spending Monday evening responding to multiple shootings.

“Police are investigating four separate shootings that left one man dead as gunfire erupted across Philadelphia Tuesday night,” CBS Philly reports.

One man was killed and two wounded in a triple shooting in the Logan section.

Another man was shot four times in East Mount Airy.

A man is in stable condition after being shot in the chest in Kingsessing.

And in Oxford Circle, a man is in stable condition after being shot in the head.