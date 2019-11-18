Fox & Friends segment retroactively labels Nixon impeachment a ‘completely partisan’ hit job
The Fox News morning program Fox & Friends on Monday suggested that the impeachment of Richard Nixon, which was never voted on, was a “completely partisan” hit job.
The remarks came during an interview with Richard Nixon’s son-in-law Edward Ridley Finch Cox, who said he has told Trump to “fight through” impeachment.
Host Steve Doocy noted that the proposed impeachment of Nixon was bipartisan.
But Cox disagreed.
“He’s going to fight right through it,” Cox said of Trump. “He’s a fighter, he told me that. And he said President Nixon should have fought all the way through it but it was a different time.”
“And it was bipartisan,” Doocy stated.
“Well, not so much,” Cox replied. “Some of the congressman who were there back then say it was completely partisan on the part of the Democrats back then. They drove it because they wanted to depose a very powerful president that just had a great reelection in ’72, the first Republican landslide since the 1920s.”
“And they wanted to get back power and that’s what they did,” he added.
Watch the videob below from Fox News.
On Fox & Friends, Richard Nixon's son-in-law says the impeachment attempt against Nixon was a "completely partisan" power grab by Democrats who wanted to "depose a powerful president … [and] get back power." pic.twitter.com/d1jG9ANnsG
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 18, 2019
