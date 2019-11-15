Fox legal analyst predicts GOP’s hearsay strategy will backfire: ‘They’re walking into a left hook’
As the second public impeachment hearing was underway this Friday, Fox News host Sandra Smith turned to contributor Andy McCarthy and asked him to comment on Republicans’ claims that House Democrats are relying on hearsay evidence to remove President Trump from office.
“I think it works as a political argument and it doesn’t resonate with people … especially when Jim Jordan reads that long answer where he says, you know, it’s ‘six people having four conversations,’ and by the end of it you don’t really know what you started with,” McCarthy said. “But legally what I would be concerned about is that they’re eventually walking right into a left hook, because when you keep saying, ‘hearsay, hearsay, hearsay,’ you are raising the importance of the statement, and you’re suggesting that this would be really damaging if it were from a source that’s actually admissible rather than a hearsay source.”
Watch the full segment in the video below:
2020 Election
Vowing to take on the ‘greedy, corrupt donor class,’ Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur announces congressional bid
"I'm going to fight to get money out of politics, and I'm going to call it like it is. You know what campaign donations are from big corporations and lobbyists? Bribes."
Cenk Uygur, host and founder of the online progressive news show The Young Turks, announced late Thursday that he is running for the California congressional seat left vacant by the recent resignation of Rep. Katie Hill.
Devin Nunes hilariously mocked for yet another bizarre rant about nude Trump photos during impeachment
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Friday went off on a rant about Democrats purportedly trying to obtain nude photos of President Donald Trump -- his second such rant in the span of just three days.
"When you find yourself on the phone, like the Democrats did, with Russian pranksters offering nude pictures of Trump, and afterward you order your staff to follow up and get the photos, as the Democrats also did, then it might be time to ask yourself if you've gone too far," Nunes said in his opening statement ahead of House impeachment hearings.
This was the second time this week that Nunes has brought up nude Trump photos in an opening statement, which led many observers on Twitter to torch the California Republican for his seeming fixation on pornographic images of the president.
Schiff repeatedly slaps down GOP’s immediate attempts to derail second impeachment hearing
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) repeatedly rebuffed Republican efforts to derail the second day of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry.
Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was scheduled to testify Friday about President Donald Trump and his associates pushing her out of her State Department post during a campaign to pressure the country's government to announce an investigation of Joe Biden.
After Schiff and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, delivered their opening statements, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) asked the chairman if he would block GOP questions.