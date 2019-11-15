Fox legal analyst predicts GOP’s hearsay strategy will backfire: ‘They’re walking into a left hook’

As the second public impeachment hearing was underway this Friday, Fox News host Sandra Smith turned to contributor Andy McCarthy and asked him to comment on Republicans’ claims that House Democrats are relying on hearsay evidence to remove President Trump from office.

“I think it works as a political argument and it doesn’t resonate with people … especially when Jim Jordan reads that long answer where he says, you know, it’s ‘six people having four conversations,’ and by the end of it you don’t really know what you started with,” McCarthy said. “But legally what I would be concerned about is that they’re eventually walking right into a left hook, because when you keep saying, ‘hearsay, hearsay, hearsay,’ you are raising the importance of the statement, and you’re suggesting that this would be really damaging if it were from a source that’s actually admissible rather than a hearsay source.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full segment in the video below: