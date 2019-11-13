Fox legal analyst: Today was a good day for anyone who wants to shorten the Trump presidency
As the first public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump wrapped up this Wednesday, former assistant US attorney and Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy said that he originally expected Republicans’ “best pitch” to be that the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry hasn’t demonstrated anything impeachable.
“Instead what they’ve tried to do is go at this by saying, ‘Nothing bad happened, it was perfect,'” McCarthy said, adding that the latter tactic will open them up to an “itemization of a number of irregularities that happened and a lot of very admirable and articulate government witnesses getting on the witness stand to say, ‘This shouldn’t have happened, that shouldn’t have happened, this is a departure from American interests, a departure from American norms.'”
“Politically, I don’t see how that helps the President,” McCarthy said.
“It doesn’t mean he’s going to get impeached,” he continued. “But I’ve always thought, to the extent that you credit the idea that what the Democrats have wanted from day one is to paralyze and perhaps shorten the Trump presidency, and that the ultimate idea is to try to render him politically unelectable come the [2020 campaign], it seems to me that today is a good day for advancing that cause.”
George Conway blows apart Republicans’ ‘illogical and incoherent’ defense’ of Trump
Republican Washington lawyer George Conway found the GOP's attempts to defend President Donald Trump to be "illogical and incoherent."
The spouse of Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to the president, explained that the witnesses were clearly non-partisan professionals only willing to talk about the facts.
"And the facts are quite damning. And the defenses that were put up by the Republicans were fundamentally illogical and incoherent," Conway told MSNBC. "I mean, one defense was, 'Hey, they actually got the money. The Ukrainians got the money and Zelensky didn’t make a statement. But the fact of the matter is, it was the ask that was illegal."
‘The country got an education’: Nicolle Wallace explains why impeachment could move public opinion
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace offered her analysis after the day of televised hearings in the impeachment inquiry.
Wallace, who served as White House communications director under President George W. Bush, drew upon her experience as a top Republican strategist.
"Listen, I haven’t spent a nanosecond in a courtroom, but I’ve spent my career in the court of public opinion. And if you look at what the Democrats have set out to do and you look at why this has swung public opinion in a way the Mueller probe never did is that they have laid brick on top of brick on top of brick," Wallace explained.
First day of impeachment hearings makes it damningly clear how much Trump’s actions in Ukraine benefited Putin
In his opening remarks on the first day of public impeachment hearings, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a hardcore Donald Trump lackey, tried to sell Republican claims that the president is the victim of a Democratic conspiracy. Nunes declared, "After the spectacular implosion of their Russia hoax on July 24, in which they spent years denouncing any Republican who ever shook hands with a Russian, on July 25 they turned on a dime and now claim the real malfeasance is Republicans’ dealings with Ukraine."