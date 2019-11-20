Fox News host appears confused how phone calls work while doubting impeachment witnesses
On Tuesday’s edition of “Fox & Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade questioned the impeachment testimony of State Department aide David Holmes — and said he doubted that someone could overhear a phone call.
“Now the big thing is, something that’s not addressed, nobody else has seen, and no one’s really questioned, is that when David Holmes came out and said, I was hanging out in a restaurant, having a bottle of wine, and I listened over, and there’s the E.U. ambassador talking to what I think’s the president,” said Kilmeade. “Amazingly, he heard both sides of the phone call, and at which time Sondland said to the president that Zelensky ‘loves your [ass]’ … Now we have not seen Sondland say that’s true or not true, and I also find it hard to believe that people just accept that you can hear both sides of a phone call 3,000 or 5,000 miles away. I’ve never heard both sides of a phone call when you have it to your ear!”
Kilmeade appeared not to have read the part where Holmes testified Sondland had to “hold the phone away from his ear,” because Trump was shouting about his desire for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden loudly enough that it was audible to everyone.
Watch below:
Brian Kilmeade: “I find it hard to believe that people just accept that you could hear both sides of a phone call three thous — or five thousand miles away. I’ve never heard both sides of a phone call when you have it to your ear.” pic.twitter.com/PyxgDPoc60
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 20, 2019
