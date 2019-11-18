Fox News pundit lets loose on Bill Barr: He is ‘blinded by his partisanship’ and ‘should frighten all of us’

During a segment on Fox News this Monday morning, anchor Bill Hemmer mentioned comments Attorney General Bill Barr made in a recent speech where he accused the Democrats of trying to “sabotage” President Trump.

“Immediately after President Trump won election, opponents inaugurated what they called ‘The Resistance,’ and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver available to sabotage the functioning of his administration,” Barr said in a speech to the Federalist Society on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After showing a clip of Barr’s speech, Hemmer turned to Fox commentator Jessica Tarlov and asked her if she’s “guilty as charged” when it comes to the left’s alleged agenda to sabotage the President.

“No, I’m not guilty as charged,” Tarlov replied. “And it actually frightens me to see the top cop in the United States of America have such open disdain for, frankly, a majority of Americans who voted for Hillary Clinton.”

Tarlov added that Barr’s comments come in the wake of an earlier speech where he called out “progressive secularists,” a group which she says includes her, for being responsible for the “decaying of the moral fabric in society.”

“This man is blinded by his partisanship,” she declared. “And the way that he speaks about a majority of Americans should frighten all of us.”

Watch the full segment below: