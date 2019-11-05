Fox News segment goes awry after pundit blurts out a profanity — and then camera crew blocks the shot
The Tuesday edition of Outnumbered on Fox News went a bit haywire this morning after as contributor said “b*tch” during a discussion and the camera crew wandered into the shot.
Host Melissa Francis asked contributor Lawrence Jones what he saw at President Trump’s rally last night in Lexington, Kentucky, and that’s when things went a little downhill.
“Went there, b*tch — big crowd, a lot of people that are very upset…”
Thankfully for Jones, the camera crew then rolled in and blocked the shot.
Watch:
Religious right activist Ralph Reed: If Christians don’t get Trump re-elected ‘it will be open season’ on churches
Religious right activist Ralph Reed appeared on Stephen Strang’s podcast yesterday, where he warned that if Christians don’t come out in record numbers to ensure the reelection of President Donald Trump in 2020, they will face wholesale persecution from Democrats and they will deserve it.
Strang claimed that “life as we know it as Christians” would be forever changed if Trump does not win.
“It’s going to be bad news, and Christians have to realize that they cannot be complacent,” he said. “[Trump] is our champion and he has come through on his promises again and again, and we’ve got to get him back into a second term to finish what he’s started and also to stop the other side.”
President of Mexico swiftly rejects Trump’s ‘irrational’ offer to send US Army to fight drug cartels
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday swiftly rejected an offer from U.S. President Donald Trump to send American troops over the border to "wage war" on drug cartels after assailants killed at least nine members of a fundamentalist Mormon family in northern Mexico.
During a press conference Tuesday, López Obrador, commonly known as AMLO, thanked Trump and "any foreign government which wants to help" in the aftermath of the gruesome killing of dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, which authorities believe was carried out by cartel members.
"But in these cases," AMLO said, "we have to act independently and according to our constitution, and in line with our tradition of independence and sovereignty."
The View co-hosts reveal their fears of Trump’s ‘zombie apocalypse’ supporters: ‘When we disappear — start running’
"The View" panelists agreed President Donald Trump and his allies were endangering government officials for political reasons, and co-host Meghan McCain described the threats she faced after the former reality TV star attacked her.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) joined the president for a campaign rally in Kentucky, where the senator offered revealing details about the whistleblower and urged the media to print his name.
"Had Nixon tried to do this to anyone," said host Whoopi Goldberg, "we would have had him out, said, 'No, that's not how the law works, the Constitution doesn't work like that, that's not how the law works."