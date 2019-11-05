Fox News segment goes awry after pundit blurts out a profanity — and then camera crew blocks the shot

The Tuesday edition of Outnumbered on Fox News went a bit haywire this morning after as contributor said “b*tch” during a discussion and the camera crew wandered into the shot.

Host Melissa Francis asked contributor Lawrence Jones what he saw at President Trump’s rally last night in Lexington, Kentucky, and that’s when things went a little downhill.

“Went there, b*tch — big crowd, a lot of people that are very upset…”

Thankfully for Jones, the camera crew then rolled in and blocked the shot.

Watch: