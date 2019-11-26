Fox News segment on Michelle Obama goes off the rails: ‘Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job?’
Democratic Party Vice Chair Michael Blake began his Fox News appearance on Tuesday by asking why Tucker Carlson “still has a job” after he falsely called white supremacy a “hoax.”
Fox News host Bill Hemmer had invited Blake on the show to talk about Carlson’s prediction that former First Lady Michelle Obama would be the Democratic presidential nominee.
But Blake had another topic on his mind.
“The core question is why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place?” Blake asked. “This is someone said white supremacy is a hoax. Why does Fox still allow him to be here in the first place?”
Hemmer pressed Blake to answer his question about Michelle Obama’s possible candidacy.
“She’s not running,” Blake stated. “But I think the core question is he shouldn’t be on here at all.”
“We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson,” Hemmer said.
Watch the video below.
🔥
Fox Guest: “The core question is why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place? This is someone said white supremacy is a hoax. Why does Fox still allow him to be here in the first place?”
Fox Anchor: We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker. pic.twitter.com/wQ2HftFiXG
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 26, 2019
Breaking Banner
Trump-loving evangelical leaders are only speaking for ‘flatlining’ white Christians whose worldview is dying: religious scholar
Addressing recent comments by supporters of Donald Trump who maintain that the three-time divorced, the non-church-going president is the "chosen one," MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude stated with some certainty the assertion is "nonsense," and that Trump's evangelical enablers are speaking for a dying faction of white rightwing Christianity.
Giuliani’s Ukraine scandal takes a strange turn as new report exposes his shady dealings with a wealthy Venezuelan
During a trip to Madrid in August, President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, reportedly stayed in a historic estate belonging to Venezuelan energy executive Alejandro Betancourt López, The Washington Post reports. Giuliani had been hired by López for help after the Justice Department opened an investigation into a $1.2?billion money-laundering case against him. At the time, Giuliani was in the region to meet with a top aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a scheme to investigate President Trump's political rivals.
One month later, Giuliani "met with the chief of the Justice Department’s criminal division and other government attorneys" to argue that López should not face criminal charges.
Breaking Banner
‘Please help this moron’: Trump brutally mocked as his ‘addled brain’ forgets the meaning of centennial
When President Donald Trump signed the bill authorizing issue of the women's suffrage centennial coin, he registered his surprise that the centennial celebration wasn't done "a long time ago," and took credit for being the president who thought to do it:
"I'm curious why wasn't it done a long time ago? And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I'm president, we get things done."
President Trump signs the Woman's Suffrage Centennial Coin Act. pic.twitter.com/jkcOCzQyNa
— The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2019