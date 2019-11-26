Fox News segment on Michelle Obama goes off the rails: ‘Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job?’

Democratic Party Vice Chair Michael Blake began his Fox News appearance on Tuesday by asking why Tucker Carlson “still has a job” after he falsely called white supremacy a “hoax.”

Fox News host Bill Hemmer had invited Blake on the show to talk about Carlson’s prediction that former First Lady Michelle Obama would be the Democratic presidential nominee.

But Blake had another topic on his mind.

“The core question is why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place?” Blake asked. “This is someone said white supremacy is a hoax. Why does Fox still allow him to be here in the first place?”

Hemmer pressed Blake to answer his question about Michelle Obama’s possible candidacy.

“She’s not running,” Blake stated. “But I think the core question is he shouldn’t be on here at all.”

“We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson,” Hemmer said.

Watch the video below.

