Fox’s Brit Hume gets schooled in conspiracy law after fumbling attempt to defend Trump

Published

4 mins ago

on

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume was lectured by legal experts on Saturday after declaring that an attempted crime is not really a crime.

Hume quoted an editorial from the conservative Wall Street Journal, which is also owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.

“De­moc­rats want to im­peach Mr. Trump for ask­ing a for­eign gov­ernment to in­ves­ti­gate his po­lit­i­cal ri­val for cor­ruption, though the probe never hap­pened, and for with­hold­ing aid to Ukraine that in the end wasn’t with­held,” the quote read.

Mimi Rocah, who served as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, blasted the defense’s flawed assumption.

“Of all the ridiculous arguments, this is at the top. Guy who failed to rob the bank because he got caught is still a bank robber,” Rocah noted.

Hume argued he was correct anyway because impeachment — which can only result in Trump losing his government job — is the “ultimate penalty.”

“Dumb answer. Failed crimes don’t get the ultimate penalties. Impeachment is the ultimate penalty,” Hume argued.

Rocah noted Hume had inadvertently admitted that Trump was guilty.

“It wasn’t a ‘failed crime.’ He got caught after he’d already done the act and abused his power. And anyway – you’re basically admitting the crime but asking for leniency because it wasn’t so bad which is remarkable,” Rocah replied.

Rocah, who is an MSNBC legal analyst, was not the only expert to dunk on the Fox News personality. CNN legal analyst and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa also piled on.

Here is her thread educating Hume on the law:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
