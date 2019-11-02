Fox’s Brit Hume gets schooled in conspiracy law after fumbling attempt to defend Trump

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume was lectured by legal experts on Saturday after declaring that an attempted crime is not really a crime.

Hume quoted an editorial from the conservative Wall Street Journal, which is also owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.

“De­moc­rats want to im­peach Mr. Trump for ask­ing a for­eign gov­ernment to in­ves­ti­gate his po­lit­i­cal ri­val for cor­ruption, though the probe never hap­pened, and for with­hold­ing aid to Ukraine that in the end wasn’t with­held,” the quote read.

Mimi Rocah, who served as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, blasted the defense’s flawed assumption.

“Of all the ridiculous arguments, this is at the top. Guy who failed to rob the bank because he got caught is still a bank robber,” Rocah noted.

Hume argued he was correct anyway because impeachment — which can only result in Trump losing his government job — is the “ultimate penalty.”

“Dumb answer. Failed crimes don’t get the ultimate penalties. Impeachment is the ultimate penalty,” Hume argued.

Rocah noted Hume had inadvertently admitted that Trump was guilty.

“It wasn’t a ‘failed crime.’ He got caught after he’d already done the act and abused his power. And anyway – you’re basically admitting the crime but asking for leniency because it wasn’t so bad which is remarkable,” Rocah replied.

Rocah, who is an MSNBC legal analyst, was not the only expert to dunk on the Fox News personality. CNN legal analyst and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa also piled on.

Here is her thread educating Hume on the law:

Conspiracies are often caught and punished severely before they are completed. And interestingly, to be liable for a conspiracy, one need only have been part of the agreement to commit a crime and committed an overt act (however small) in furtherance of it. 1/ https://t.co/IAwOemfbiV — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 2, 2019

In other words, the question that the law looks to isn’t “What was the outcome?” (though that might be relevant in sentencing), it’s “What was your state of mind/intent?” and “What actions did you undertake that manifest this intent?” 2/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 2, 2019

This is the right approach, because otherwise criminals who had the most nefarious goals would get off lightly simply because law enforcement was good at their job, or because someone helped thwart it, or simply because they were too dumb to get away with it! 3/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 2, 2019

The question for Trump, therefore, isn’t whether his plan “worked.” It’s what he hoped to achieve (coerce a country for election assistance; generate propaganda about a sham investigation; use money appropriated by Congress as personal leverage) 4/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 2, 2019

He also took numerous steps to achieve this goal, beyond the phone call: ordered aid withheld; made it clear to subordinates that he wanted “deliverables”; directed Ukraine to deal with his personal lawyer; had his team draft a statement for Zelensky to deliver 5/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 2, 2019

Minimizing the severity of Trump’s actions is an attempt to 1) narrow the focus to *only* the phone call (ignoring everything before and after); and 2) looking at the results, rather than commission, of the crime(s). Doesn’t work that way. END. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 2, 2019