Franklin Graham: Chick-Fil-A CEO ‘assured me’ they aren’t changing their anti-LGBTQ ways
Franklin Graham wants to assure the many right wing religious extremists who this week went ballistic over news the Christian chicken chain Chick-fil-A was ending donations to two anti-LGBTQ non-profits that they can rest easy. Chick-fil-A will continue to be as anti-LGBTQ as they please, he says.
Graham told his 8 million Facebook followers that he personally picked up the phone and called Chick-fil-A Chairman, CEO, and president Dan Cathy to get the scoop.
“Dan was very clear that they have not bowed down to anyone’s demands, including the LGBTQ community,” Graham wrote. “They will continue to support whoever they want to support. They haven’t changed who they are or what they believe.”
One of the charitable giving foundations under control of the Chick-fil-A founders’ family, the Chick-fil-A Foundation, says they will no long support the Salvation Army or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. But the family also controls the Winshape Foundation, and no changes have been announced there.
“Chick-fil-A remains committed to Christian values,” Graham insists, suggesting supporting organizations that work directly to harm LGBTQ people is a Christian value. “Dan Cathy assured me that this isn’t going to change. I hope all those who jumped to the wrong conclusion about them read this.”
Among those who “jumped to the wrong conclusion” are Texas Governor Greg Abbott, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, and former Fox News religion opinionist Todd Starnes.
As he frequently does, Graham also took the time to attack the LGBTQ community, saying, “the gay movement wouldn’t ever be happy with Chick-fil-A unless they were open on Sunday, gave all of their charitable donations to LGBTQ organizations, and flew the rainbow flag over their stores!”
And while that sounds nice, “the gay movement,” as Graham says condescendingly, has never asked for that, nor would anyone expect that.
This is not the first time Chick-fil-A tried to appear as if it would end its support of anti-gay or anti-LGBTQ organizations. In 2012 the company greatly reduced its charitable giving to anti-gay non-profits, but that pause was temporary.
WATCH: Lindsey Graham flees Iraq War vet who politely asks to talk about Trump’s conduct
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday was filmed running away from a war veteran who tried to talk with him about President Donald Trump's impeachable conduct.
In a video posted by progressive veterans organization Common Defense, a man who identifies himself as an Iraq War veteran from Louisiana calmly walks up to Graham and tells the senator that he believes that he's being treated unfairly by the media.
"I believe that you honestly believe in our democracy as I do," the man tells him.
"I do," Graham replies.
"I came here to D.C. because I'm a Marine, I went to Iraq, and I believe, as I believe that you do, that President Trump is not acting in accordance to his oath," the veteran continued. "The oath that you took and I did to defend the Constitution."
2020 Election
‘The Senate’s in play’: Reeling GOP faces collapse into minority status as Trump drags party down
According to a report in Rolling Stone, there is a very good chance that the Democrats could take control of the Senate after the 2020 election as the impeachment of Donald Trump casts a cloud over the Republican Party.
The report -- by longtime political observer Tim Dickinson -- states, "the fight to wrest the Senate from Republican control — and oust Mitch McConnell as majority leader — is arguably just as important" as the battle to force Trump from office.
Nicolle Wallace rains hell on GOP: ‘It’s going to take a dead Russian hooker’ before they wake up to Trump criminality
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace this week heaped scorn upon her former party for making their minds up about impeaching President Donald Trump seemingly before hearings even started.
"It's going to take a dead Russian hooker at the bottom of the Hudson before Republicans wake up," she said. "They don't care about anything -- and now they also don't care about foreign interference in domestic elections."
Wallace then said that Republicans should be very careful about embracing a precedent in which it is acceptable for presidents to use their office to pressure foreign countries to investigate their political opponents.