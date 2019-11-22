Franklin Graham: Chick-Fil-A CEO ‘assured me’ they aren’t changing their anti-LGBTQ ways

Franklin Graham wants to assure the many right wing religious extremists who this week went ballistic over news the Christian chicken chain Chick-fil-A was ending donations to two anti-LGBTQ non-profits that they can rest easy. Chick-fil-A will continue to be as anti-LGBTQ as they please, he says.

Graham told his 8 million Facebook followers that he personally picked up the phone and called Chick-fil-A Chairman, CEO, and president Dan Cathy to get the scoop.

“Dan was very clear that they have not bowed down to anyone’s demands, including the LGBTQ community,” Graham wrote. “They will continue to support whoever they want to support. They haven’t changed who they are or what they believe.”

One of the charitable giving foundations under control of the Chick-fil-A founders’ family, the Chick-fil-A Foundation, says they will no long support the Salvation Army or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. But the family also controls the Winshape Foundation, and no changes have been announced there.

“Chick-fil-A remains committed to Christian values,” Graham insists, suggesting supporting organizations that work directly to harm LGBTQ people is a Christian value. “Dan Cathy assured me that this isn’t going to change. I hope all those who jumped to the wrong conclusion about them read this.”

Among those who “jumped to the wrong conclusion” are Texas Governor Greg Abbott, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, and former Fox News religion opinionist Todd Starnes.

As he frequently does, Graham also took the time to attack the LGBTQ community, saying, “the gay movement wouldn’t ever be happy with Chick-fil-A unless they were open on Sunday, gave all of their charitable donations to LGBTQ organizations, and flew the rainbow flag over their stores!”

And while that sounds nice, “the gay movement,” as Graham says condescendingly, has never asked for that, nor would anyone expect that.

This is not the first time Chick-fil-A tried to appear as if it would end its support of anti-gay or anti-LGBTQ organizations. In 2012 the company greatly reduced its charitable giving to anti-gay non-profits, but that pause was temporary.