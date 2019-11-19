French court confirms sentence for Picasso’s electrician over hoarded art
A French court on Tuesday confirmed the two-year suspended jail terms given to Pablo Picasso’s former electrician and his wife, who hoarded 271 of the great painter’s works in a garage for four decades.
The verdict by the Lyon court is the latest twist in a decade-long legal saga, which took the couple, who claim the works were a gift, all the way to France’s top appeals court.
Pierre and Danielle Le Guennec were first given two-year suspended terms in 2015 after being convicted of possession of stolen goods over the huge trove of works by Picasso, including nine rare Cubist collages and a work from his famous Blue Period.
That verdict was upheld in 2016 by a higher court but then quashed by the Cour de Cassation, which ordered a retrial.
The former electrician, 80, and his wife, 76, were not in court Tuesday when they were found guilty for a third time.
“It is a triumph of truth and marks the end of a cover-up”, said Jean-Jacques Neuer, lawyer for Picasso’s son Claude Ruiz-Picasso.
He accused Pierre Le Guennec of playing for art dealers “the role that drug mules play in drug-trafficking”, alleging that rich art dealers had sought to exploit the couple.
The Le Guennecs have always denied stealing the works.
At his original trial Pierre Le Guennec claimed that Picasso had presented him with the artworks towards the end of his life to reward him for his loyal service.
But he later changed his account, telling an appeal court that the works were part of a huge collection that Picasso’s widow Jacqueline asked him to conceal after the artist’s death in 1973.
Le Guennec said he stored more than a dozen garbage bags of unsigned works which Jacqueline later retrieved, except for one bag which she left him saying: “Keep this, it’s for you.”
The affair came to light when Pierre Le Guennec attempted to get the works authenticated by Claude Ruiz-Picasso in 2010.
The artist’s heirs promptly filed a complaint against him, triggering an investigation.
Commenting on the latest ruling, Neuer said: “If you have 271 works by Picasso and you want to put them on the international market you need a certificate of authenticity.
“If you see the Picasso estate and tell them these works fell from the sky or you picked them up from the bric-a-brac market, there is little chance anyone will believe you.”
‘Please stop’: Devin Nunes shamelessly tries to out whistleblower and gets shut down by Adam Schiff
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) cautioned impeachment witnesses on Tuesday not to answer questions from Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) because they were allegedly designed to out a whistleblower who kicked off the inquiry.
During a House impeachment hearing, Nunes repeatedly questioned two witnesses -- Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council aide -- about whether they had leaked information to the press.
Schiff suggested that the line of questioning was designed to suss out the identity of the whistleblower, who has a right to anonymity under federal law.
Breaking Banner
Newly leaked emails show Stephen Miller regularly pushed Breitbart to run anti-Rubio hit pieces
Newly leaked emails obtained by NBC News show that Trump White House aide Stephen Miller regularly pressed right-wing website Brietbart News to run pieces attacking Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during the 2016 election campaign.
The emails show that Miller regularly sent editorial directives to former Breitbart writer Katie McHugh even while he was working on the Trump campaign. According to McHugh, Miller had a special affinity for going after Rubio, who led a Republican effort to secure a deal for comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate.
State supreme court judge rules Trump to be deposed in defamation case – third loss for president
A New York State Supreme Court judge has ruled a defamation case against President Donald Trump can move forward, and that the President will be deposed by January 31, 2020. The case is being brought by former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos.
The is the President's third attempt to block the requirement for him to be deposed, and his third loss.
"Zervos has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007. She claims Trump kissed her twice on the lips during a lunch meeting in his New York City office, and on a separate occasion in Beverly Hills, she alleges he kissed her aggressively and touched her breast," CNN reports. "Trump has denied the allegations."