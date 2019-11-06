French film icon Catherine Deneuve suffers stroke — but is expected to recover
The veteran French actress Catherine Deneuve is in a Paris hospital after suffering a small stroke, her family told AFP Wednesday.
The 76-year-old screen icon who made her name in such classic films as Luis Bunuel’s “Belle de Jour”, Roman Polanski’s “Repulsion” and Jacques Demy’s “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg”, had a “very limited stroke which is reversible”, her family said in a statement.
“Happily she has no loss of motor function, although she will of course have to rest for a while,” said the statement, issued on behalf of her family by her agent Claire Blondel.
Deneuve is arguably the most famous French actress of all time, having starred in more than 100 films, most recently alongside Juliette Binoche in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “The Truth”.
The actress had been shooting her latest film, “De son vivant” (“In her/his Lifetime”) when she was taken ill.
A source had earlier told the French television news channel BFMTV that Deneuve was suffering from “exhaustion after doing too much”.
As the news of her stroke broke, fans took to social media to post get-well-soon messages and photographs of the star in her prime.
Known in her youth as the “ice queen” for her cool, perfect blonde looks, the director Francois Truffaut said Deneuve was so beautiful “that a cinema-goer finds his happiness simply by looking at her”.
– #MeToo controversy –
Rising to stardom in the 1960s during a golden age for French film, cinema greats from Bunuel to Truffaut, Demy and Polanski queued up to work with her.
She caused a scandal in 1966 by playing a bored middle-class housewife who becomes a prostitute in her spare time in “Belle de Jour”.
Five years later she made global headlines again by signing a petition with 342 other French women artists and intellectuals who admitted they had undergone illegal abortions.
Deneuve, who is a fixture of Paris fashion week front rows, was also a muse for her friend the legendary fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, who saw her as the model of the liberated modern woman.
Despite her trailblazing support of abortion rights, Deneuve has frequently clashed with feminists, attacking the #MeToo movement last year as a “puritanical witch-hunt”.
An open letter she signed with 100 other prominent French women defending men’s right to “hit on” women caused uproar, although she later attempted to distance herself from some of its signatories.
She has also been a staunch defender of her friend Polanski, who is wanted in the US after being convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in the 1970s.
While her extraordinary good looks undoubtedly helped to propel her to fame, Deneuve widened her range as she grew older, turning out a line of memorable roles, including in Lars von Trier’s “Dancer in the Dark”.
She also picked up rave reviews for her portrayal of a recovering alcoholic in “Place Vendome” (1998) and her role as a runaway grandmother in the 2013 road movie “On My Way”.
Her biographer Alexandre Fache said that over the years Deneuve has come to personify France, “its classical elegance, haughty charm and its innumerable paradoxes”.
French film icon Catherine Deneuve suffers stroke — but is expected to recover
The veteran French actress Catherine Deneuve is in a Paris hospital after suffering a small stroke, her family told AFP Wednesday.
The 76-year-old screen icon who made her name in such classic films as Luis Bunuel's "Belle de Jour", Roman Polanski's "Repulsion" and Jacques Demy's "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg", had a "very limited stroke which is reversible", her family said in a statement.
"Happily she has no loss of motor function, although she will of course have to rest for a while," said the statement, issued on behalf of her family by her agent Claire Blondel.
Deneuve is arguably the most famous French actress of all time, having starred in more than 100 films, most recently alongside Juliette Binoche in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's "The Truth".
Mexico probes narco group ‘La Linea’ in wake of Mormon murders
Mexico alleged Wednesday that a drug cartel called "La Linea" massacred nine Mormon women and children in a case of mistaken identity, but devastated relatives insisted their loved ones were deliberately targeted.
The three women and six children, who had dual US-Mexican citizenship, were killed in a hail of bullets Monday as they drove on a rural road between the states of Sonora and Chihuahua, which border the United States.
Eight other children managed to escape, six of them wounded. The case has caused shock on both sides of the border and prompted US President Donald Trump to call for a "war" on Mexican cartels.
Seth Meyers compares overwhelming evidence of Trump’s crimes to OJ Simpson trial: ‘We have it all’
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers made a comparison of President Donald Trump's (alleged) mounting crimes committed in office to that of O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of murder in the 1990s.
He began with the recent updates of the numerous people in the administration and agencies who said that they witnessed something that wasn't quite right or outright illegal.
"It is not hard for me to believe that someone in the Trump administration witnessed the president commit a criminal act," Meyers said. "Trump probably commits crimes the way people with FitBit's get in their steps."
"Oh no! I haven't gotten my crimes in today!" Meyers said, doing his Trump impression. "I better go knock-over a liquor store."