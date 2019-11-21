George Conway goes after ‘delusional demagogue’ Trump for calling impeachment investigators ‘human scum’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump once again lashed out at the House Democrats overseeing the impeachment investigation, tweeting that they are “human scum” who have “taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us” — even though Republicans have gotten equal question time and were allowed to appoint their own counsel and call their own witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative lawyer George Conway promptly fired back, excoriating the president for his behavior:

Here is the president of the United States, demonstrating once again that he is a pathological liar, a delusional demagogue, a narcissistic sociopath, a malignant narcissist, and utterly unfit for office. https://t.co/hGzz9JTDGA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 21, 2019

Conway, the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, is a vocal critic of Trump and has supported the impeachment proceedings.